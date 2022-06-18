Connect with us

Elizabeth Emboyoga Litonde suspected to be mastermind behind child trafficking ring, June 18, 2022. /COURTESY

DCI looking for woman behind child trafficking ring

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is looking for Elizabeth Emboyoga Litonde who is suspected to be the mastermind behind a child trafficking ring abducting young student.

According to the investigative agency, following their abduction, the children are trafficked outside the country to be sold as slaves.

“She is believed to have escaped to Western Kenya moments before our sleuths from the serious crimes unit pounced on her,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

The DCI further encouraged the public to provide any information that may lead to her arrest.

