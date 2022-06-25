Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The training that involved the detectives drawn from Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya was aimed at boosting their criminal investigation capabilities in the wake of evolving crime/DCI

EAC

DCI concludes regional training on crime scene management hosted in Nairobi

Kinoti urged detectives to apply the skills that they had acquired during their course in assisting their respective agencies manage scenes of crime professionally.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 — Thirty-six detectives drawn from three East African countries have completed an advanced Forensic Crime Scene management course at the DCI Academy in Nairobi.

The training that involved the detectives drawn from Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya was aimed at boosting their criminal investigation capabilities in the wake of evolving crime.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief George Kinoti who presided over the ceremony Friday, urged detectives to apply the skills that they had acquired during their course in assisting their respective agencies manage scenes of crime professionally.

“Every contact in a scene of crime leaves a trace and how you manage and process a scene greatly determines the outcome of your investigations,” said Kinoti.

The DCI boss called on the detectives to take advantage of the newly commissioned DCI National Forensic Laboratory and learn contemporary crime resolution techniques which he notes are crucial in resolving modern-day crime challenges.

He further acknowledged the support that the DCI had continued to receive from the German government through the GIZ program, which he argues has boosted the effectiveness of the DCI agents in the execution of their mandate.

“GIZ has not only provided specialized crime fighting tools, but has also developed our human resource capacity to handle various kinds of crimes including those that are complex in nature,” Kinoti said.

He singled out the Anti-Terrorism and Forensics units as the biggest beneficiaries of GIZ’s training programmes.

Kinoti noted that the skills that the detectives had acquired as a result of these trainings has played a critical role in disrupting terror cells in the country and in consolidation of crucial evidence, required to nail suspects and consolidate watertight cases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The commandant DCI Academy Gatiria Mboroki, pointed out that the training was a first of its kind in the region and welcomed  more of such programs to be hosted at the academy.

She urged the officers to cascade the knowledge that they gained to other officers in  their respective commands.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio Council ratifies undisclosed zoning plan as sibling wars escalate

The decision was reached Friday when Azimio Party Leader Raila Odinga convened a meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi to discuss the...

20 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Al-Shabaab stop Mandera bus and preach after search for non-locals bear no fruit

Nairobi, Kenya, June 24 – An unknown number of heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants stopped a Mandera-bound passenger bus belonging to Mukaram company on Thursday...

20 hours ago

Top stories

French Connection: Kenya Healthcare Federation pursuing bilateral relations with French healthcare counterparts

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – The Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) and the French Healthcare Federation (FHF) are set to seal a collaboration agreement to...

22 hours ago

August Elections

Media Coverage in Aug Polls compared to 2017 has improved – MCK

ELDORET, Kenya, Jun 24 – Media coverage of Kenya’s 2022 General Election campaign has improved compared to the coverage in the run up to...

23 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya formalizes diplomatic relations with more Caribbean States

Amb. Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, who is leading the Kenyan delegation to the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) taking place in...

24 hours ago

Kenya

CAK deactivates over 120,000 sim cards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK says over 124,000 SIM cards have been deactivated in efforts to curb illegally...

1 day ago

EDUCATION

Magoha dismisses ‘media noise’ on capitation, says schools adequately funded

The CS spoke on Wednesday at Ogande Girls High School Homa Bay County during an inspection of Dr. Ida Odinga Library which is under...

1 day ago

August Elections

Azimio-One Kenya coalition to hold second council meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Council Chairperson and President, Uhuru Kenyatta has convened a second council meeting to...

1 day ago