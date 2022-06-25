DCI concludes regional training on crime scene management hosted in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 — Thirty-six detectives drawn from three East African countries have completed an advanced Forensic Crime Scene management course at the DCI Academy in Nairobi.

The training that involved the detectives drawn from Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya was aimed at boosting their criminal investigation capabilities in the wake of evolving crime.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief George Kinoti who presided over the ceremony Friday, urged detectives to apply the skills that they had acquired during their course in assisting their respective agencies manage scenes of crime professionally.

“Every contact in a scene of crime leaves a trace and how you manage and process a scene greatly determines the outcome of your investigations,” said Kinoti.

The DCI boss called on the detectives to take advantage of the newly commissioned DCI National Forensic Laboratory and learn contemporary crime resolution techniques which he notes are crucial in resolving modern-day crime challenges.

He further acknowledged the support that the DCI had continued to receive from the German government through the GIZ program, which he argues has boosted the effectiveness of the DCI agents in the execution of their mandate.

“GIZ has not only provided specialized crime fighting tools, but has also developed our human resource capacity to handle various kinds of crimes including those that are complex in nature,” Kinoti said.

He singled out the Anti-Terrorism and Forensics units as the biggest beneficiaries of GIZ’s training programmes.

Kinoti noted that the skills that the detectives had acquired as a result of these trainings has played a critical role in disrupting terror cells in the country and in consolidation of crucial evidence, required to nail suspects and consolidate watertight cases.

The commandant DCI Academy Gatiria Mboroki, pointed out that the training was a first of its kind in the region and welcomed more of such programs to be hosted at the academy.

She urged the officers to cascade the knowledge that they gained to other officers in their respective commands.