DCI arrests suspected paedophile wanted in the UK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17- Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Kenyan fugitive wanted in the United Kingdom for sexually molestation of minors.

On its twitter handle, DCI said the suspect was arrested by detectives based at the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit.

The DCI further pointed out that the suspect has been on the run after jumping bail in the United Kingdom.

“Anthony Kinuthia Kamau, who has been on the run after jumping bail in the United Kingdom is wanted at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to answer to charges of sexual harassment of minors. The pedophile is reported to have sexually assaulted underage girls,” DCI tweeted.

The pedophile is reported to have sexually assaulted underage girls within an 11-year period from 2005.

He was also charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act, in November 2019.

“However, after the suspect was granted bail, he fled from the United Kingdom to Kenya, where he has been engaging detectives in hide and seek games until his arrest this morning,” said DCI

