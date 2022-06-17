DCI agents arrest Sakaja after Kinoti linked him to transnational crimes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 — Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja after the agency’s chief George Kinoti linked him to a transnational organized crimes syndicate.

United Democratic Alliance strategist Dennis Itumbi confirmed Sakaja’s arrest saying that the Nairobi gubernatorial candidate was being held at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

His claims were backed by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who blamed Sakaja’s arrest on President Uhuru Kenyatta arguing that the Head of State is keen to influence the decision of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in a bid to lock him out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

“President Kenyatta has ordered DCI to arrest Johnson Sakaja in the hope that it will help influence the case in the Court and IEBC Dispute Committee. Sakaja has a degree and is qualified to run for office under the Constitution and the law. Stop the Sideshows. Let the people decide,” Murkomen said in a brief statement on Friday.

Earlier Sakaja had dared Kinoti to go ahead and arrest him saying he does not lose sleep over the ongoing probe into the authenticity of his degree certificate.

Sakaja said threats and intimidation by the state will not deter him from going for the high-stakes Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

“Threats of arrest and persecution by the state will not intimidate us or change the will of the people of Nairobi. Our resolve remains firm. Bwana DCI Kinoti, I’m at my Riverside office, karibu or let me know if you’d like me to come over,” Sakaja said in a statement posted on his official Facebook account.

The United Democratic Alliance-backed candidate maintained that his qualifications are legitimate noting that the institutions tasked with making decisions over his credentials had refused to play ball in what he has described as a political witch-hunt.

“Your office will not install a project on the people of Nairobi. My qualifications are legit, and the relevant institutions have refused to play along with your games. Let the people decide,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja was reacting to an announcement by the DCI that the agency had commenced a probe into the authenticity of Sakaja’s degree certificate.

Kinoti, who was on an official visit to France in his capacity as INTERPOL Executive Committee member, confirmed to Capital News that the agency had opened investigations into Sakaja’s credentials adding that they are yet to complete the investigations into the issue.

Kinoti’s statement came a few hours after the investigative agency linked Sakaja to an international criminal syndicate over the degree saga that is now threatening to halt the dreams of the ‘Super Senator’ to ascend into the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.