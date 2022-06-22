Connect with us

June 21, 2022 | UDA gubernatorial candidate delivers his remarks during a roundtable with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance in Nairobi/Sakaja Campaign

August Elections

CUE withdraws letter revoking recognition of Sakaja’s degree

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22-The Commission for University Education (CUE) has withdrawn its letter revoking the recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree.

The Commission withdrew the revocation of Sakaja’s degree recognition from Team University until further investigations are concluded.

“The respondent wishes to confirm to the court that the substrum of this suit being the 14 June 2022 from which review is sought is hereby withdrawn pending further investigations by the respondents -CUE which investigations are ongoing,” read the court papers.

Sakaja is however not off the hook as CUE insists that they will undertake their mandate in investigating the foreign degree qualification following complains on several illegalities and irregularities which has raised serious integrity issues.

CUE is now calling on the High Court to strike out the case.

“THAT in the view of the totality of the foregoing, I invite this honorable court to strike out the application herein for lack of jurisdiction. Further and in any event the application has been overtaken by event, is meritless and improperly invites the court to usurp the statutory mandate of the respondents, “the court papers read.

The commission for University Education faulted his move to proceed to the High Court on the matter yet investigations are ongoing.

CUE argued that it’s improper for Sakaja to call upon the High Court to handle the issues as the revocation letter had since been withdrawn.

“THAT further the applicant cannot seek to substitute the statutory power of the respondents (CUE) for that of the court and effectively have his supposed degree recognized through a court order instead of the laid down  statutory process,” the court papers read.

