CS Mucheru launched a new syllabus for teaching coding in primary, secondary schools, the first to be approved in the country. /COURTESY

Kenya

CS Mucheru launches first coding syllabus in Kenya

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) and Innovation in conjunction with Kodris Africa on Wednesday officially launched the first coding syllabus in Kenya, which will be taught in primary and secondary schools.

The coding syllabus which is the first to be approved in the country by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) on April 19, will be offered by Kodris Africa an online publishing firm that specializes in equipping learners with 21st century skills such as problem solving and algorithmic thinking, right from elementary level.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who presided over the launch said digital literacy is critical for all Kenyans, adding that this will complement the Government’s Digital Literacy Programme.

“Through the Digital Literacy Programme, ICT Authority has equipped schools with laptops and tablets that are connected to the internet, making learning easier for students. Adding coding to the school curriculum will enhance students’ technological skills and put them on the scope in the ever-growing world of technology,” Mucheru stated.

Mucheru also announced that the government will first roll out a pilot project which will include 100 public primary and 50 public secondary schools that have been chosen by the Ministry, across the country.

Kodris Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mugumo Munene said teaching coding is very crucial noting that in the next 3-5 years, at least 55 per cent of all jobs in Kenya will require digital skills as employers are seeking for a productive workforce that is digitally skilled.

According to Mugumo the lessons will be presented to the learners through an interactive online studio.

“The real work we want to do is to prepare students for the job market,” said Mugumo.

Kodris Chairman Mwaniki Munuhe said their agenda is to prepare young learners to become architects of the digital age where they can be producers and not just consumers.

“Any child who is not grounded on technology will suffer in the future. Technology is the currency of the future,” stated Munuhe.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti who was present at the launch underscored the importance of technology in the security sector, saying most crimes are now cyber based.

Kinoti said equipping students with technological skills from the elementary level is very important, saying that police must be ahead of the criminals who are today tech-savvy.

“We no longer chase criminals physically…like by choppers. Now we do it via computers. Technology helps us bust crime in real time,” Kinoti said.

“As a country, we must be quick to adopt and have a digitally savvy population. I would like to appreciate Kodris Africa for driving this agenda” stated Wemmic Mutinda, KRA’s Deputy Commissioner, Technology, Innovation and Delivery.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) ICT director Charles Gichira said that the teaching fraternity fully supports coding skills among Kenyas children.

“The Commission is ready to work with all stakeholders in ensuring that our children learn coding so as to stand tall among their peers across the world,” he stated.

