Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Covid billionaires escaped because of friendship with those saying they want to fight corruption

MOSES MUOKI

Published

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Thugs break into Priests’ residence, steal money, destroy property

KERICHO, Kenya, Jun 2 – Priests residing at the St Mark Catholic Parish, in Litein, Kericho County woke up in shock after thugs broke...

5 seconds ago

Kenya

Kalonzo makes U-turn to rejoin Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has now decided to rejoin the Azimio Coalition one month after he hurriedly ditched it...

1 hour ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Uhuru Gardens Museum commissioned by President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – The Uhuru Gardens Museum was commissioned Tuesday evening by President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations. As...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenyan pleads guilty to conspiracy to traffic rhino horn, Ivory in Manhattan

NEW YORK, US, Jun 2 – A Kenyan has pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic in rhino horns and elephant ivory in a in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta to co-chair environment meeting in Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jun 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Thursday co-chair an international environment meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. President Kenyatta will co-chair the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Govt extends Marsabit curfew by further 30 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – The government has extended the dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit by thirty days due to increased insecurity in...

3 hours ago

business

Relief For Kenyans As KPLC Receives Sh7bn Subsidy To Lower Electricity Bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2- Kenyans are set to enjoy cheaper electricity bills after the National Treasury issued a Sh7.05 billion subsidy to Kenya Power...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Waita awarded Moran of the Golden Heart medal during Madaraka Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Machakos Gubernatorial Aspirant Nzioka Waita has received one of the three Order of The Golden Heart national decorations in...

18 hours ago