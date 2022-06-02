AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Covid billionaires escaped because of friendship with those saying they want to fight corruption
Popular
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
More on Capital News
Kenya
KERICHO, Kenya, Jun 2 – Priests residing at the St Mark Catholic Parish, in Litein, Kericho County woke up in shock after thugs broke...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has now decided to rejoin the Azimio Coalition one month after he hurriedly ditched it...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – The Uhuru Gardens Museum was commissioned Tuesday evening by President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations. As...
Kenya
NEW YORK, US, Jun 2 – A Kenyan has pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic in rhino horns and elephant ivory in a in...
Kenya
STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jun 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Thursday co-chair an international environment meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. President Kenyatta will co-chair the...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – The government has extended the dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit by thirty days due to increased insecurity in...
business
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2- Kenyans are set to enjoy cheaper electricity bills after the National Treasury issued a Sh7.05 billion subsidy to Kenya Power...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Machakos Gubernatorial Aspirant Nzioka Waita has received one of the three Order of The Golden Heart national decorations in...