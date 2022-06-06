Connect with us

Mike Sonko. /FILE

August Elections

Court suspends order disqualifying Sonko from Mombasa Governor race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – A three judge bench has lifted interim orders barring Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from presenting his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The judges Justices, David Majanja, Chacha Mwita and Mugure Thande set aside the orders issued in both Nairobi and Mombasa high courts.

The judges said that Sonko is free to present his Nomination papers and its IEBC to decide whether to admit him or not

The three judges were appointed by the Chief Justice Martha Koome to hear nine petitions filed against sonko and kiambu senate aspirant Karong wathangwa, both petitions were aimed at stopping from presenting their nomination papers.

The bench consequently directed that the petitions be heard on June 9.

The court directed the parties to file their written submissions by the close of business of June 7.

