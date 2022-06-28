Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MILIMANI LAW COURTS /FILE

Kenya

Court orders DCI to produce Cohen’s original will

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has been directed to produce the original will of the late Tob Cohen before a succession court.

Trial Judge Mugure Thande issued the Summons following an application by family lawyer Danstan Omari so as to allow Cohen’s sister Gabrielle Hannah van Straten to compare the will left behind and the one presented by his widow Sarah Wairimu Kimotho.

Hannah told the court during cross examination that Wairimu was assisted by her defense lawyer Philip Murgor to forge a will.   

She indicated that she reported the matter to the police and Murgor was supposed to be arrested and charged but the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji declined to give consent.

She subsequently filed a petition seeking the removal of the DPP from office.

She also testified that only the original will will assist the court to make an informed decision

Cohen’s body was found in a septic tank in his compound three years ago.

His wife Sarah Wairimu Kimotho and Peter Karanja have since been charged with murder.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Drought worst-hit counties: Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Turkana, worst hit by drought

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28-Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, and Wajir counties have been hardest hit by the ongoing drought after four failed seasons in parts of...

32 mins ago

County News

Govt disburses Sh 1.1bn to vulnerable families in 4 drought-hit counties

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28- The Government has disbursed Sh1.1bn to vulnerable families in Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, and Turkana counties to cushion them against the...

37 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DPP says Waiguru’s Sh10mn graft file before EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) now says the investigation file against Kirinyaga County Governor Ann...

2 hours ago

Top stories

A day with elephants

Because of the ivory trade, a large number of adult African elephants are slaughtered, leaving their cubs as orphans. An elephant orphanage programme was...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Man electrocuted to death by a clothesline in Mombasa

Nairobi Kenya, June 28- One person was on Monday electrocuted to death and another injured after getting into contact with a clothesline in Kisauni,...

2 hours ago

crime

Security heightened along Isiolo-Moyale highway to combat drug trafficking

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28 – Security has been beefed up along the busy Moyale-Isiolo Highway to curb the increased cases of drug smuggling believed...

3 hours ago

crime

DCI to unveil comical illustrations of crime scenes to humanize police force

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to start publishing comical illustrations of select crime scenes as part of...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘If you wont vote me in, vote for Raila’ Wajackoyah says

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has now backed Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and...

4 hours ago