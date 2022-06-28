Court orders DCI to produce Cohen’s original will

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has been directed to produce the original will of the late Tob Cohen before a succession court.

Trial Judge Mugure Thande issued the Summons following an application by family lawyer Danstan Omari so as to allow Cohen’s sister Gabrielle Hannah van Straten to compare the will left behind and the one presented by his widow Sarah Wairimu Kimotho.

Hannah told the court during cross examination that Wairimu was assisted by her defense lawyer Philip Murgor to forge a will.

She indicated that she reported the matter to the police and Murgor was supposed to be arrested and charged but the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji declined to give consent.

She subsequently filed a petition seeking the removal of the DPP from office.

She also testified that only the original will will assist the court to make an informed decision

Cohen’s body was found in a septic tank in his compound three years ago.

His wife Sarah Wairimu Kimotho and Peter Karanja have since been charged with murder.