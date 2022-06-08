Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MILIMANI LAW COURTS /FILE

Kenya

Court freezes Sh115mn wired from Mauritius to Kenyan Woman’s account

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The Anticorruption Court sitting in Milimani has issued an order freezing Sh115 million wired from Mauritius to a Kenyan woman’s account.

The money is believed to be proceeds of crime and was found in a Standard Chartered Bank account belonging to the woman, who is an employee of Platinum Credit Limited.

Lady Justice Esther Maina of the ​ Anti-corruption court on Tuesday directed Standard Chartered to transfer the money to the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) for preservation, pending determination of the case.

According to ARA, Ms Wanjohi received $1million on April 13 from Platcorp Holding Limited purported to be an unsecured loan whose purpose wasn’t disclosed.

The agency later intercepted it as she was about to wire it to South Africa through swift transfer, also without an explanation.

ARA raised an alarm that the transactions indicated money laundering activities and asked Ms. Wanjohi to explain, following which she allegedly produced an agreement with Platcorp Holdings Ltd purporting it was an unsecured loan.

She also produced a second agreement dated April 7, 2022, between her and Premier Credit, where she was to loan the company a similar amount.

The purpose of the loan agreement was not disclosed, and no one signed as a witness.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The investigations established that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the funds in issue are proceeds of crime obtained from illegitimate sources by the respondent which require to be preserved pending filing and hearing of an intended forfeiture application,” Gitiri Jennifer, a principal state counsel at the agency, said.

The case will be mentioned on September 12.

In December, ARA froze Sh102 million wired to the account of Nairobi Technical Institute student Felista Nyamathira Njoroge.

The agency applied to have Felista’s account frozen after suspecting that the millions were proceeds of money laundering sent to her account by Belgian businessman Marc De Mesel, who has been said to be her boyfriend.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi visits families affected by clashes in Kerio Valley

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday paid a visit to Kerio valley to pass his condolences to families who...

23 mins ago

August Elections

I will make you investors in my govt, Ruto promises Mitumba traders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to make the mitumba traders investors in the clothing industry under his government....

46 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Architects mount sensitization campaign on need to involve planners in projects

The two campaigns named ‘The Kenya We Want’ and ‘Je Una Mjengo’ themed ‘Relevance of Architects in attaining Decent and Healthy Homes’ are geared towards climate justice, sustainable urban growth,...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Raila leading in presidential race at 42pc followed by Ruto with 38pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – A new survey by Infotrak has placed the popularity of Azimio-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga at...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Railways introduces night service on Nairobi-Kisumu route

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Kenya Railways has introduced a night service on the Nairobi to Kisumu route and dropped the day train. Passengers...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Integrated Transport Management System to address surging road accidents – NTSA

NAIROBI, June 8- The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says the Integrated Transport Management System (iTMS) that will address the surging cases of...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Kang’ata drops Mwangi as running mate, picks Stephen Mburu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Murang’a gubernatorial aspirant Irungu Kang’ata has dropped his proposed running mate Winfred Mwangi for 29-year-old Stephen Mburu Munania in...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t provoke cops, they may shoot you and nothing will happen: Kinoti

Kinoti who spoke in Nairobi on Wednesday said police officers who kill people who provoke them may be pardon when circumstances are considered.

4 hours ago