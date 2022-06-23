Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
L-R: Court of Appeal Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Fatuma Sichale, Agnes Murgor/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA stays Mrima’s judgement restraining DCI from drafting charge sheets

Thursday’s decision by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Agnes Murgor and Fatuma Sichale pending a final verdict on the matter on October 7.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 — The Court of Appeal has stayed a High Court judgement restraining the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from drafting charge sheets.

Thursday’s decision by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Agnes Murgor and Fatuma Sichale pending a final verdict on the matter on October 7.

“Pending determination of the application, we hereby grant an interim stay of execution of the judgment of Mrima, J. in Nairobi Petition No. E495 of 2021, Geoffrey Kaaria Kinoti & Others v The Chief Magistrates’ Court & Others, except in so far as the judgment relates to the charges and liberty of all the accused in Nairobi Chief Magistrates’ Court Criminal Case No. 1333 of 2019 who have already been discharged by the trial court,” the bench ruled.

The Musinga-led panel however said the stay will not apply to the specific case from which the contest on which agency has the mandate to draft charges arose.

In the May 23 judgment delivered by Justice Anthony Mrima, the High Court ruled that mandate to draft charges was within the scope of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Humphrey Kariuki and seven others arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s court at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi had contested DCI’s mandate, taking the matter to Justice Mrima who then ruled DCI had no legal mandate to prosecute a case.

Kariuki had argued charges against him were illegally drafted and therefore flawed.

The Attorney General however moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision saying Justice Mrima had erred in reaching the conclusion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Corruption in Nairobi county should be declared a state of emergency – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is pushing for corruption to be declared a state...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Igathe says he cleans toilets to show how he will deal with cartels

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – If you wondered why Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has been on a...

2 hours ago

Top stories

KCAA assembles ATC team to guide helicopters around around restricted WRC airspace

A three-member ATC team will coordinate VIP, TV and MEDEVAC flights in and out of the restricted airspace, KCAA said in a statement on...

3 hours ago

County News

Mob kills middle-aged man, injures associate over motorbike theft

The suspects were stoned by the irate members of the public saying the motorcycle registration No KMFZ 872U Boxer was stolen from Amos Mulongo...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta warns men against misusing land sale proceeds at the expense of their families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned men against spending money on secret lovers at the expense of their families. During...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta kicks off issuance of 1 million title deeds

President Kenyatta directed the Cabinet Secretaries for Lands and Interior to come up with a programme that will involve other Cabinet Secretaries in the...

19 hours ago

Kenya

EACC boss Mbarak proposes a one- stop-shop degree verification system

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 22 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Twalib Mbarak has called for the establishment of a...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto promises persons with disabilities space on the decision-making table

Dr Ruto noted that is was crucial that these people have an active voice and are seated at the centre of the country’s decision-making...

20 hours ago