Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga addressing the media in Kisumu/KNA/Chris Mahandara

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

City Manager defends move to ban political rallies within Kisumu CBD

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga said the decision was taken to safeguard the interests of businessmen operating within the CBD.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 16 — Kisumu County government has defended a decision to ban political rallies in Kisumu City Central Business District (CBD).

This follows a public outcry from aspirants vying for various positions in the area who are angling for the city’s rich votes.

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga said the decision was taken to safeguard the interests of businessmen operating within the CBD.

Wanga said political rallies in the CBD were interfering with smooth running of business and traffic besides destroying the city’s aesthetics where the county government has invested millions of shillings.

He said the decision was anchored in law citing the cities and urban areas act adding that stern action shall be taken against those found contravening the order.

Speaking during a town hall meeting convened by the Editors Guild, Wanga said the city management has designated areas for political rallies.

“We have Moi Stadium, Kirembe grounds and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Grounds where they can book and pay to hold rallies,” he said.

“That businessman walking to a bank to deposit or withdraw money has no business with your political rally blocking his way,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He asked aspirants to follow their supporters in estates and seek their votes to avoid creating unnecessary inconveniences in the CBD.

The lakeside city manager warned that police officers and county askaris have been notified and will not hesitate to arrest any politician breaking the law.

The ban, which took effect three weeks continues to elicit mixed reactions from politicians and members of the public.

Kisumu CBD area sraddles Kisumu Central Central Constituency and Market Milimani Ward which are hotly contested.

Supporters of Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda who lost the ODM primaries to Dr Joshua Oron and is defending the seat as an independent candidate has termed the decision as a ploy to deny him an opportunity to woo his supporters in the CBD.

They want the ban lifted to allow aspirants to freely seek votes in the area as the election date draws near.

Victor Obura, a resident of Kisumu accused the county government of selectively enforcing the ban.

Obura said it was unfortunate that some aspirants were being blocked from meeting their supporters in the CBD while those allied to ODM were being allowed.

He cited former Governor Jack Ranguma who is seeking re-election on a Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) ticket who was roughed up by police officers as he addressed supporters at Jubilee Market last week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police officers lobbed tear gas canisters to disrupt the rally bringing business at the market to a standstill.

Kisii ODM gubernatorial hopeful Simba Arati, however said he was over the weekend allowed into the CBD to drum up support for Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Wanga however said the city management was not favouring any candidate and added they will not allow any political rally in the CBD.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Atwoli claims Ruto allies behind fuel price hike

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Central Organization Trade Union (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli now claims that a syndicate of cartels organized by Deputy...

34 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mandago dismisses militia training claims

Governor Mandago said the officers had undergone training meant to enhance their service delivery to the citizens and were not being trained as a militia to...

48 mins ago

County News

Nakuru Assembly approves legislation to curb land disputes, illegal allotments

According to Lands, Housing and Physical Planning Committee Chairperson Stephen Ng’ethe the proposed statute has been crafted to resolve perennial land-related conflicts in the County.

1 hour ago

Kenya

PSVs to raise fares after fuel price increase – Kimutai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Public Service Vehicles (PSV) are set to increase their fares following the increase in fuel prices announced by the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

KEMSA inventory management tightened as revised policy is adopted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority’s (KEMSA) efforts to enhance its organisational integrity and efficiency have moved a notch higher,...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Cohesion agency deploys 50 monitors, unveils action plan against hate speech

Rev. Dr Samuel Kobia said the agency had deployed over 50 cohesion monitors across 47 counties that will be playing an active role in...

2 hours ago

County News

451 administrators in Nairobi for 5-week paramilitary training: Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said Wednesday, the five-week-long training for 451 Assistant County Commissioners aims at equipping the officers with leadership skills for...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Detectives in Nakuru arrest bitcoin fraud suspects

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16 – A notorious gang that has been hacking people’s credit cards before using them to purchase bitcoins and convert them...

3 hours ago