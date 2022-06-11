Connect with us

Kenya China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) donated furniture to MCEDO Beijing School in Mathare./COURTESY

EDUCATION

Chinese investors seek to inject more resources into Kenya’s education sector

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9- The Chinese Business Community in Kenya says it wants to invest more in the country’s education system.

The announcement came as the Kenya China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) donated furniture to MCEDO Beijing School in Mathare.

This donation is part of an initiative by the Chinese Business Community in Kenya to promote local, economic and social development.

Speaking during the donation programme, KCETA Chairman Liu Chenghui says the Chinese Community has been the school’s donor since 2007 when the school was established and has managed to fund the school’s expansion project which has highly promoted education in Mathare.

“As a result of the “Expansion Project”, the student number of enrollment has increased from 360 to 526. The “Expansion Project” of Mcedo Beijing Primary School has renewed awareness of the importance of education in Mathare’s slums,” Chenghui said.

“1,554 students have completed their high school study since 2007 when the school was established. Among them, 889 finished technical college studies, and 111 graduated from university and found jobs. After graduated from Mcedo Beijing Primary School, many students have reached senior school, technical colleges and even completed university education then started working to support their families independently,” Chairman KCETA added.

Chenghui further noted that since the outbreak of Covid-19, KCETA has donated more than Ksh 2 Million to the school to cater for meals, even as it provided additional protective equipment for learners.

 “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, KCETA has donated more than 2,006,510ksh to this school including breakfast and lunch food and necessary epidemic prevention materials to ensure students’ attendance and reduce school dropout due to poverty,” KCETA said.

The association donated 87 upper classes chairs,70 upper classes lockers,6 lower classes tables,305 preprimary chairs and 5 desks which costed Sh 718,500.

KCETA promised to continue making steady contributions to the development of education in Kenya.

Chenghui urged the students to study harder and write a new chapter for the bright future of Kenya.

Besides the promotion of education, the Chinese Business Community has brought improvement of infrastructure, creation of jobs for locals and have channeled their resources toward training and capacity building of populations in areas where they operate.

