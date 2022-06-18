Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a Chinese Lunar New Year reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 30, 2022. The CPC Central Committee and the State Council held the receptio in Beijing on February 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

China stresses the need to advance economic globalization amid global crisis

As the world deals with major changes and a pandemic unseen in a century, China has highlighted the importance of advancing globalization even as the economic integration process faces headwinds. 

To forge greater synergy for development and close the development gap, the international community needs to pool cooperation resources, platforms and networks of development partnerships, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday in a virtual address to the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“We have full confidence in China’s economic development,” Xi said. “China will continue to promote high-quality development, expand high-standard opening-up with firm resolve, and pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.”  

More equitable, sustainable global development

Noting that the international community is keen to achieve more equitable, sustainable and secure development, Xi said it is important to seize opportunities, meet challenges head-on, and work on the implementation of the Global Development Initiative to build a shared future of peace and prosperity.

The Chinese president proposed the Global Development Initiative in his speech to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly via video link in September last year. The plan charts a course for international development.

It is important that all countries strengthen the “soft connectivity” of development policies and international rules and standards, Xi told the attendees at the forum.

Attempts at decoupling, supply disruption, unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure should be rejected, and trade barriers removed so as to keep global industrial and supply chains stable, tackle the worsening food and energy crises, and revive the world economy, he said.

It is important to follow true multilateralism, and respect and support all countries’ pursuit of development paths suited to their national conditions, he said, adding that it is also important to build an open world economy and increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries in global economic governance.

He also called on countries to pursue innovation-driven development, stressing the importance of unlocking the potential of innovation-driven growth, improving the rules and institutional environment for innovation, and breaking down barriers to the flow of innovation factors.

Xi urged efforts to deepen exchanges and cooperation in innovation, facilitate deeper integration of science and technology into the economy, and make sure the fruits of innovation are shared by all.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in virtual format, June 17, 2022. /Xinhua

China to continue promoting high-quality development

The Chinese president pointed out that the fundamentals of the Chinese economy – strong resiliency, enormous potential and long-term sustainability – remain unchanged.

As one of the first countries to resume work and production, the country became the only major economy to register positive growth in 2020, with its GDP surpassing 114.4 trillion yuan (about $18.1 trillion) in 2021.

A recent report released by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China has indicated that over 70 percent of the assessed companies have reinvestment plans in China for 2022, and 58 percent consider their overall return on investment in China to be higher than in other places.

China stands ready to work with Russia and all other countries to explore development prospects, share growth opportunities, and make new contributions to deepening global development cooperation and building a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

