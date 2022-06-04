Chebukati clears Ruto, running mate Rigathi for August 9 State House race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto has been cleared to contest for the presidential seat in the August 9 polls by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ruto was presented with the clearance certificate and a sample ballot paper at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi by the IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Saturday.

While expressing his gratitude for being clearance, Ruto reaffirmed his confidence in the capacity of the IEBC to conduct the elections.

“I want to commit that my team in Kenya Kwanza and I will work with you diligently so that we can have free, fair, credible, and democratic, and verifiable elections. Anytime you need our cooperation or in any way our support, Mr Chairman I want to tell you we are available,” he said.

He called on his supporters to do everything they can to “protect it (the election) from violence and unnecessary sideshows.”

DP Ruto urged all Kenya Kwanza supporters and affiliate parties to focus on the “imminent win” which he said they hope to secure in the August polls.

“We are committed to the code of conduct that we have signed to keep this election above board, we are confident in your stewardship and IEBC in the election 2022,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer said they will forward any issues or challenges they encounter to the IEBC in a formal manner.

He also appealed to the media to exercise fairness while covering different candidates.

His clearance now paves way for intensified campaigns in the last leg of the campaigns as he seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the country’s top seat.

Earlier, at his Karen home, Ruto said that his clearance will mark a new beginning for Kenya and the Kenyans at large.

“Today is defining moment for those of us who believe that this country deserves better than it is getting, for those who believe every Kenyan should have an opportunity, that every Kenyan and their dreams should come true,” he said.

Ruto, was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira, MP), Musalia Mudavadi and a host of high-ranking UDA party officials.

Ruto presented a mama mboga as the proposer of his presidential candidature seconded by a boda boda rider in a move designed to symbolize his bottom up economic model which is banking on to secure the country’s top seat.

Thereafter, Ruto who will be making his first attempt to clinch the presidency will stage a grand tour of the capital with seven campaign stops across the city which will culminate with a major rally at Kamukunji Grounds.

While taking a swipe to his political opponents, Ruto said that he will be seeking to deliver the country from what he described as “conflict of interest and state capture.”

“After today you will see what you have never seen, because we must liberate this country, we must get this country from the hostages of a few people, we must get this county out of conflict of interest and state capture. This country does not belong to the few, it belongs to 5O million Kenyans,” Ruto said.