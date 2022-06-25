Central lands registry set for full digitization in July: Karoney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 — The Ministry of Lands has announced that the Central Land Registry will finally go digital at the end of July, following its closure in 2021 to pave way for the digitization process

Cabinet Secretary for Lands Farida Karoney on Saturday said that the ministry had already gazetted 84,000 land parcels set to migrate to the Land Registration Act 2012, with 64,000 of them having matured.

Karoney said the move is part of the process of conversion of all parcels from the ambit of the repealed statutes, with a view of migrating to the purview of the Land Registration Act 2012.

“The law stipulates that we must wait for 90 days to close the register and migrate to a new one. We are currently processing the 64,000 so that we can go live with the second registry in Nairobi,” Karoney stated.

She also noted that the closure of all other registers will eliminate the confusion and fraud that is encouraged by parallel registers.

“Some people use different Registration regimes to register the same parcel of land up to even five times with the motive of defrauding Kenyans,” she stated.

Karoney said only 19,000 parcels of land were on the ArdhiSasa platform when the Nairobi Registry went live in 2021, but noted the ministry was confident that they will surpass the 60,000 land parcels mark.