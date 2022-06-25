Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney/FILE

LAND REGISTRY REFORMS

Central lands registry set for full digitization in July: Karoney

Cabinet Secretary for Lands Farida Karoney on Saturday said that the ministry had already gazetted 84,000 land parcels set to migrate to the Land Registration Act 2012, with 64,000 of them having matured.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 — The Ministry of Lands has announced that the Central Land Registry will finally go digital at the end of July, following its closure in 2021 to pave way for the digitization process

Cabinet Secretary for Lands Farida Karoney on Saturday said that the ministry had already gazetted 84,000 land parcels set to migrate to the Land Registration Act 2012, with 64,000 of them having matured.

Karoney said the move is part of the process of conversion of all parcels from the ambit of the repealed statutes, with a view of migrating to the purview of the Land Registration Act 2012.

“The law stipulates that we must wait for 90 days to close the register and migrate to a new one. We are currently processing the 64,000 so that we can go live with the second registry in Nairobi,” Karoney stated.

She also noted that the closure of all other registers will eliminate the confusion and fraud that is encouraged by parallel registers.

“Some people use different Registration regimes to register the same parcel of land up to even five times with the motive of defrauding Kenyans,” she stated.

Karoney said only 19,000 parcels of land were on the ArdhiSasa platform when the Nairobi Registry went live in 2021, but noted the ministry was confident that they will surpass the 60,000 land parcels mark.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

KUCCPS places 1,831 students on TTCs to be trained on CBC curriculum

CBC implantation has faced headwinds with the main challenges being lack of adequate infrastructure and teaching personnel trained on the CBC curriculum.

34 mins ago

EDUCATION

16,310 KCSE candidates decline university slots, Magoha cites other opportunities

Although CS Magoha did not cite specific reasons, he alluded to other opportunities including those that may have opted to study abroad.

41 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kinoti-Haji supremacy wars sabotaging court processes: LSK

LSK President Eric Theuri said the ongoing supremacy battles between the two agencies were promoting injustice and hindering the execution of the mandates of...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila heads to Mandera as Ruto holds economic forum ahead of Tononoka rally

Deputy President William Ruto will on the other end popularize his bid in Kwale and Mombasa counties.

2 hours ago

EAC

DCI concludes regional training on crime scene management hosted in Nairobi

Kinoti urged detectives to apply the skills that they had acquired during their course in assisting their respective agencies manage scenes of crime professionally.

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio Council ratifies undisclosed zoning plan as sibling wars escalate

The decision was reached Friday when Azimio Party Leader Raila Odinga convened a meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi to discuss the...

23 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Al-Shabaab stop Mandera bus and preach after search for non-locals bear no fruit

Nairobi, Kenya, June 24 – An unknown number of heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants stopped a Mandera-bound passenger bus belonging to Mukaram company on Thursday...

23 hours ago

Top stories

French Connection: Kenya Healthcare Federation pursuing bilateral relations with French healthcare counterparts

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – The Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) and the French Healthcare Federation (FHF) are set to seal a collaboration agreement to...

1 day ago