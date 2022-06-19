Catholic bishops caution against casual approach to elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 — Catholic Bishops in the country have challenged the electorate not to be “casual and careless” while exercise their right to vote during the August 9 polls.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) implored upon the electorate to be intentional in electing shrewd leaders who stand for the good of all citizens.

“We will be choosing leaders who will determine, for the next five years, the destiny of our Wards, our Constituencies, our Counties and our Country. We are at the doorsteps of bestowing power to leaders who make decisions about our individual and collective wellbeing. We therefore cannot afford to be casual in the way we elect leaders,” Archbishop Martin Kivuva, the Conference Chairman, said.

KCCB pointed out that it would be imperative for the electorate to be mindful of what they want to see achieved when the next regime takes office.

Archbishop Kivuva stressed that leaders should be visionary leaders and their visions transcends their manifestos captured on pieces of paper.

He challenged the electorate to find time and scrutinize the manifestos of the leaders they want to elect into office.

“One way to do this is to engage the leaders in discussions forums including media discussions, where these leaders offer their vision. We should seize this moment to internalize the vision of our Country and vote for the person we consider most suitable to drive it forward,” Archbishop Kivuva said.

Whereas the hotly contested General Election in August has been hinged on the fight against corruption among other factors, Bishop Kivuva underscored the need elect leaders who can be trusted to end the vice.

“We urge you to refuse to elect any leader who we perceive will propagate the cancer of corruption. An electable leader should detest corruption at all levels to serve as an example to others,” Archbishop Kivuva said.

“Let us elect a truly Godly leader who inspires hope and unity among Kenyans. May Christ our Servant Leader shine upon us to discern the kind of leader who will address the challenges Kenyans face particularly the poor and the disadvantaged,” he added.