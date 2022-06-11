Connect with us

Kalonzo during the funeral of 4 people allegedly killed by GSU officers in Masimba. /COURTESY

Kenya

Bring those responsible for Masimba deaths to book, Kalonzo urges DPP

Published

KAJIADO, Kenya, Jun 11 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ensure all those who will be found responsible for causing the deaths of four protestors in Masimba, Kajiado are brought to book.

He was speaking when he joined Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Enviroment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko at the Mass burial of the four people killed by GSU officers in Masimba on June 2.

Kalonzo said the incident was an extra Judicial execution.

Three people died on the spot while another was pronounced dead at a local hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in a standoff between police officers drawn from the elite GSU police unit and protestors.

Aggrieved residents barricaded the road for hours cutting off the transport corridor as motorists and transporters watched helplessly.

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an immediate probe into shooting incident as he condoled with families of the victims and ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to ensure medical attention for the injured.

