Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Bomet County Commissioner Beverly Opwora/FILE

County News

Bomet administrator assures investors of stability during polls

The County Commissioner affirmed that the national and county government will provide services through the legal mandate that they have been provided urging citizens to focus on developing and improving the economy of the county.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

BOMET, Kenya, Jun 13 — Bomet County Commissioner Beverly Opwora has assured residents and investors in the area of a conducive environment that will enable them to thrive in business during the electioneering period.

Speaking during the launch of the Bomet County Spatial Plan launched by the World Wide Fund in collaboration with the County government of Bomet for the next ten years, Opwora maintained that she will be at the forefront of ensuring the county is peaceful saying that will boost development in the region.

“It’s our mandate as the national government to ensure that peace and stability prevails and I am going to assure the great people of Bomet County that we are going to work closely with the county government to ensure this county moves on swiftly,” said Opwora.

The County Commissioner affirmed that the national and county government will provide services through the legal mandate that they have been provided urging citizens to focus on developing and improving the economy of the county.

“We impede members of this great county to participate well in plans setting a place for the growth of our county, no one is coming to boost the growth of our area, and it’s the people of Bomet who will do so,” explained Opwora.

“I am urging our people to preach peaceful campaigns in our jurisdiction and also be in the forefront to spearhead the growth of the county.”

The National government has put in place infrastructures place to give residents and its people a conducive environment to realize their socio-economic activities.

However, the commissioner noted that they are vices that have been affecting people and the growth of the economy but she maintained government is working on eradicating them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have noticed we have vices affecting our community and I want to assure you that the government will eradicate and suffocate them to spur the growth of this county,” explained Opwora.

The County Chief urged youths to grab attainable opportunities available in the county and National government like Kazi Mtaani to make a living and improve their lives.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenyans to get Sh100,000 reward in naming of Parliamentary Multi-Storey office Block

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Parliamentary Service Commission is seeking to award Kenyans Sh100,000 to propose a name for a new multi-storey office...

16 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wanjigi demands hearing date for his dispute with IEBC, says matter overdue

Wanjigi protested the move by Chebukati to lock him out of the August 9 presidential race terming it as discriminative.

33 mins ago

Kenya

Ruto bashed for misquoting ‘Matthew 17:29’ verse

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Deputy President William Ruto confidently quoting a nonexistent verse in the Bible during an interview with NTV last night...

44 mins ago

Kenya

DCI National Forensic Lab to be commissioned Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) National Forensic Laboratory is set to officially be opened on Monday. President Uhuru Kenyatta...

55 mins ago

County News

Elect Governors who commit to people-driven County budgets 

Article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 declares that participation of the people is a cardinal principle of governance at national and county...

14 hours ago

County News

Govt urged to gazette traditional elephant migratory corridors

MOMBASA, Kenya June 12 – Wildlife and environmental conservationists now want the national government to gazette elephant migratory corridors in the country to protect...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Bring those responsible for Masimba deaths to book, Kalonzo urges DPP

KAJIADO, Kenya, Jun 11 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ensure all those who...

2 days ago

August Elections

Wajackoyah takes to social media to urge Kenyans to scrutinise Manifesto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – With the various Presidential candidates creatively seeking to gain popularity ahead of the August elections, Roots Party presidential candidate...

2 days ago