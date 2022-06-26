Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A group of miners during efforts to retrieve the last person trapped inside the Abimbo goldmine /FILE

County News

Body of 25-year-old Abimbo miner retrieved after 7-month effort by coworkers

The deceased’s uncle, Fredrick Ogunde, confirmed that Okwach’s remains were retrieved on Sunday morning following spirited efforts by 15 artisanal miners.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 — The body of Tom Okwach, 25, who was buried alive at the Abimbo goldmine in Bondo seven months ago, has been retrieved.

The deceased’s uncle, Fredrick Ogunde, confirmed that Okwach’s remains were retrieved on Sunday morning following spirited efforts by 15 artisanal miners.

Okwach and seven other artisans were buried alive on December 2, 2021 when the shaft of a mine they were in caved in trapping them several feet beneath.

“We thank God as a family we can now bury our kin,” said Ogunde.

Six other miners were retrieved alive.

Okwach’s brother, Steve Aliwa, expressed mixed reaction noting that while he was delighted his brother had been found, the family had gone though a difficult time grieving about their kin after hopes for rescuing him were dashed after search teams failed to reach him in time.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Shioso promoted to Police AIG, to retain Spokesperson role

Speaking to Capital News on Sunday, Shioso said the promotion is a clear demonstration of the government’s belief in his ability to lead.

2 hours ago

County News

EACC seeks to recover Sh13.9mn from former Taita Taveta county official linked to graft

The anti-graft agency on Saturday said their investigations which commenced in 2020 revealed that Mbogho acquired the monies between 2015 to 2017.

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Chebukati says parties free to run parallel tallies, IEBC to have last word

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the move is aimed at strengthening the participation of all players, including the media, in electoral matters specifically on...

2 hours ago

NAIROBI EXPRESSWAY

Govt mulls measures to tame speedsters on Nairobi Expressway after Mlolongo crash

Oguna made the statement after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) linked the crash to over speeding.

2 hours ago

LAND REGISTRY REFORMS

Central lands registry set for full digitization in July: Karoney

Cabinet Secretary for Lands Farida Karoney on Saturday said that the ministry had already gazetted 84,000 land parcels set to migrate to the Land...

23 hours ago

EDUCATION

KUCCPS places 1,831 students on TTCs to be trained on CBC curriculum

CBC implantation has faced headwinds with the main challenges being lack of adequate infrastructure and teaching personnel trained on the CBC curriculum.

23 hours ago

EDUCATION

16,310 KCSE candidates decline university slots, Magoha cites other opportunities

Although CS Magoha did not cite specific reasons, he alluded to other opportunities including those that may have opted to study abroad.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kinoti-Haji supremacy wars sabotaging court processes: LSK

LSK President Eric Theuri said the ongoing supremacy battles between the two agencies were promoting injustice and hindering the execution of the mandates of...

1 day ago