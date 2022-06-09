Connect with us

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken./FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blinken lauds IEBC for successful registration of presidential candidates

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the successful clearance of candidates running for various seats in the upcoming August polls.

Blinken said Thursday, Joe Biden’s administration supports free and peaceful elections in Kenya during the August 9 exercise.

“We welcome IEBC Kenya’s certification of candidates for Kenya’s August 9 general election and the beginning of the electoral campaign. As I said to Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Omamo last month, the United States stands with Kenyans in support of free, fair, and peaceful elections,” Blinken said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

This statement comes a few days after the electoral agency closed the window for clearance of aspirants seeking various elective seats.

Four days ago, Azimio – One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua were cleared by the IEBC to contest for the polls.

Odinga was handed the clearance certificate by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday.

Speaking after the exercise, Odinga called on the electoral agency to play its role in a free and just manner to ensure credibility in the national elections.

“We have confidence that the IEBC has got the capacity to conduct free and fair elections.  We therefore would like to urge you to live by the script and do exactly what the people of Kenya expect of you,” Odinga said.

The clearance by IEBC marks the beginning of intensified vote-hunting contest across the country as he seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga will be taking on his main opponent Deputy President William Ruto.

On Saturday, DP Ruto was cleared to contest for the presidential seat on August 9, becoming the fourth candidate to earn his spot on the ballot paper.

Ruto was presented with the clearance certificate and a sample ballot paper at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi by the IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

While expressing his gratitude for being clearance, Ruto reaffirmed his confidence in the capacity of the IEBC to conduct the elections.

“I want to commit that my team in Kenya Kwanza and I will work with you diligently so that we can have free, fair, credible, democratic, and verifiable elections. Anytime you need our cooperation or in any way our support, Mr Chairman I want to tell you we are available,” he said.

He called on his supporters to do everything they can to “protect it (the election) from violence and unnecessary sideshows.”

Other candidates cleared to run for presidency are Walter Mong’are, David Mwaura, and George Wajackoyah.

