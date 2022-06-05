Connect with us

Raila Odinga leads an Azimio rally at Undugu Grounds in Lang'ata/Jalang'o TV

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio raids Raila’s former base in Lang’ata as IEBC okays presidential ticket

The leaders were speaking at Undugu Grounds in Lang’ata, hours after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua to contest for the August elections.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 — Azimio La Umoja — One Kenya Alliance on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will take over the country’s leadership after the August 9 polls and succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at the end of his 10-year- reign in power.

Azimio flag bearer Odinga took a swipe at his opponents for spreading what he termed “propaganda” labeling them as “liars.”

Wale wamezoea mambo propaganda hawajui kusema ukweli. Wakisema maneno mia moja, moja ndio itakuwa ukweli, mengine yote ni propaganda tupu. (They are used to propaganda; they do not know how to tell the truth. If they say a hundred words, one will be true, the rest will be empty propaganda),” he told a crowd in Lang’ata a former stronghold captured by Deputy President William Ruto’s wing in the 2017 parliamentary election.

Odinga promised Langata residents several goodies once he takes over the country’s leadership including the planned upgrading of slums in Kibera, a constituency created after 2010 after it was hived off the larger Lang’ata which he once represented, by constructing affordable housing for the residents once he takes over the country’s leadership.

He also promised to improve on health care and education in the county.

“We will continue on the Kazi-Mtaani initiative to provide jobs to the unemployed youth to ensure that they are financially empowered,” Odinga said.

He further pledged to recognize the Jua Kali artisans operating in the country saying they will be issued with the certificates of recognition of higher learning.

In regard to the boda boda sector, Odinga said his governrmnt will support them financially and train them on safety.

“We have many plans for this country that we aim to achieve, that is why we want our supporters to plan themselves,” Odinga said as he appealed for six-piece voting pattern to reclaim Lang’ata from Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

He noted that it is only through six-piece voting that he will be able to successfully deliver on his promises without being under what he termed “capture.”

“That is why I am saying, I don’t want you to elect me to State House as a ‘Prisoner President.’ I want to go there with my troops,” he said as he charged his supporters to elect Azimio-leaning representatives to Parliament.

Karua on her part urged their supporters to do whatever it takes and turn up in large numbers during the August 9 polls to ensure that they secure enough votes to get into office.

She praised Odinga for his role in fighting for the justice of Kenyans since he got into politics saying he is the best candidate suited to lead the country

“I am calling on you to prepare your votes, remind your friends, we want all the votes we can gather to secure victory,” she said.

She reiterated that Azimio will not engage in petty arguments in its quest to take over the country’s leadership, but will stick to an issue-based campaign.

