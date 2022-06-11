Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Azimio running mate Martha Karua with other leaders from the Alliance at Murang’a Teachers College on Saturday. /KNA

August Elections

Azimio plans to front one candidate in various elective positions – Karua

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Jun 11 – Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says by the end of June, the coalition will strive to have one candidate in areas where there are many aspirants.

Karua speaking during a meeting held in Murang’a on Saturday observed that having one candidate will assist the Alliance have many elected leaders.

She observed that the alliance will conduct open negotiations with all aspirants and agreed to support whoever is popular.

“The exercise will be fair, and we will bring on board all aspirants from the affiliated parties in the Alliance and agree who will vie on behalf of Azimio. The exercise will be done before June 30,” said Karua when she met Community Health volunteers drawn from the county.

She continued: “we don’t want to have many candidates from Azimio seeking one seat which may make us lose the position to our opponents.”

Karua further called on Murang’a residents to elect leaders of integrity in all elective positions starting from MCA to president.

“Let’s not just think of the seat of president, every elective position is very important, and I request you to elect leaders you know will serve you better. The leaders at the county level are very important since they are entrusted with devolved funds,” she added.

The NARC Kenya leader explained that Azimio leadership can be trusted with resources of the country saying under the leadership of Raila Odinga, corruption will not be tolerated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Kenyans have lacked better services due to corruption. If all loopholes are sealed, the promises by the Azimio-One Kenya alliance which are enumerated in our manifesto will be realized.” She added.

Karua drummed up support for Azimio presidential candidate saying Raila has a history for fighting for betterment of Kenyans.

“No one can say he does not know who Raila is; he has been in the political arena for a long time. His contributions to liberate the country are well known and I have confidence that if takes over the mandate to lead the nation, our economy will be revived,” she added.

Leaders who accompanied Karua exuded confidence that the alliance will form the next government.

Murang’a gubernatorial aspirant Jamleck Kamau explained that public hospitals lack drugs due to corruption.

He said the only government which will fight corruption is the one to be trusted to provide better services to Kenyans.

Kamau promised to employ community health volunteers and ensure they are all put in the county government’s system within 90 days of his administration if he ascends to power.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

NCIC opens office in Marsabit

MARSABIT, Kenya, Jun 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has opened an office in Marsabit County as it seeks to restore...

14 mins ago

Kenya

Private primary schools urged to start junior secondary wings

ELDORET, Kenya, Jun 11 – Private primary schools have been encouraged to have a wing for a junior secondary school for a smooth transition...

46 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya to export black tea to China

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Kenya is seeking to export black tea to China following the Asian country’s increased interest in the commodity. Ambassador-designate...

52 mins ago

Kenya

At least 2 people killed in inter-community clashes on Isiolo-Wajir border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – At least two people have been killed in inter-community clashes over grazing land at Merti on the Isiolo-Wajir border....

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

Chinese investors seek to inject more resources into Kenya’s education sector

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9- The Chinese Business Community in Kenya says it wants to invest more in the country’s education system. The announcement came...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati urges Dispute Resolution Committee to fast-track hearing of 262 registration complaints

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has urged the Dispute Resolution Committee to fast-track the hearing...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto promises 3-month diaper supply for new mothers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to provide all new mothers in the country with free diapers for the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Somalia to lift Kenyan khat ban as ties improve

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Somalia has agreed to lift a two-year ban on air shipments of khat from Kenya as part of a...

5 hours ago