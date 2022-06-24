Azimio-One Kenya coalition to hold second council meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Council Chairperson and President, Uhuru Kenyatta has convened a second council meeting to be held Friday.

The meeting will be attended by the coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The purpose of the meeting, according to the President, is to discuss campaign strategies ahead of the general election.

The members will mainly concentrate on discussing a plan to ensure Odinga wins the August presidential election.

It will also include reviewing, formulating and/or approving party policies.