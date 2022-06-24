Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga attended separate National Delegates Conventions for their ODM and Jubilee parties on February 26, 2022.

August Elections

Azimio-One Kenya coalition to hold second council meeting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Council Chairperson and President, Uhuru Kenyatta has convened a second council meeting to be held Friday.

The meeting will be attended by the coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The purpose of the meeting, according to the President, is to discuss campaign strategies ahead of the general election.

The members will mainly concentrate on discussing a plan to ensure Odinga wins the August presidential election.

It will also include reviewing, formulating and/or approving party policies.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta In Kigali For Commonwealth Meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday evening to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). On...

58 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mwaure wants EACC, KRA, IG to probe source of Azimio, Kenya kwanza campaign funds

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23 – Agano Party presidential flag bearer David Waihiga Mwaure now wants the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption...

16 hours ago

Kenya

DCI rescues 60 human trafficking victims in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have rescued 60 victims of human trafficking, who were being held at an...

16 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Agano presidential candidate accuses Mutyambai of denying him chase cars, bodyguards

He singled out Raila Odinga and William Ruto as beneficiaries of State support while accusing the IG of “sitting on the security meant for...

17 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC invites Presidential candidates for meeting on Voters Register, poll preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited the four presidential candidates in the August General election for...

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

How we run race more important than results, President Kenyatta tells politicians

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23-President Uhuru Kenyatta says the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally teaches competitive values in winning and losing ahead of the...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Tanzania accuses Kenyan Maasai of backing opponents to wildlife protection area

LOLIONDO, Tanzania, Jun 23 – Tanzania Wednesday said it would tackle “illegal immigrants” in the northeastern area of Loliondo, where it has alleged Kenyan...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA stays Mrima’s judgement restraining DCI from drafting charge sheets

Thursday's decision by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Agnes Murgor and Fatuma Sichale pending a final verdict on the matter on...

21 hours ago