At least 2 people killed in inter-community clashes on Isiolo-Wajir border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – At least two people have been killed in inter-community clashes over grazing land at Merti on the Isiolo-Wajir border.

According to police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, two more are missing while nine were seriously injured during the conflict.

Shioso told Capital FM News that officers have however tracked down and recovered 600 heads of cattle that were stolen during the incident. “Our officers responded swiftly and pursued the cattle which had been stolen and recovered them.”

He also indicated that security has been beefed up in the area to quell any further incidents.

The police spokesman said that the communities involved in the clashes have been at loggerheads for many years.