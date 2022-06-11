Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Police officers seen here in the past with arms seized from cattle rustlers in northern Kenya/XINHUA-File

Kenya

At least 2 people killed in inter-community clashes on Isiolo-Wajir border

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – At least two people have been killed in inter-community clashes over grazing land at Merti on the Isiolo-Wajir border.

According to police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, two more are missing while nine were seriously injured during the conflict.

Shioso told Capital FM News that officers have however tracked down and recovered 600 heads of cattle that were stolen during the incident. “Our officers responded swiftly and pursued the cattle which had been stolen and recovered them.”

He also indicated that security has been beefed up in the area to quell any further incidents.

The police spokesman said that the communities involved in the clashes have been at loggerheads for many years.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Chinese investors seek to inject more resources into Kenya’s education sector

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9- The Chinese Business Community in Kenya says it wants to invest more in the country’s education system. The announcement came...

33 mins ago

August Elections

Chebukati urges Dispute Resolution Committee to fast-track hearing of 262 registration complaints

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has urged the Dispute Resolution Committee to fast-track the hearing...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Ruto promises 3-month diaper supply for new mothers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to provide all new mothers in the country with free diapers for the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Somalia to lift Kenyan khat ban as ties improve

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Somalia has agreed to lift a two-year ban on air shipments of khat from Kenya as part of a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

JSC appoints Githinji Waithira Tax Appeals Tribunal secretary

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Githinji Ann Waithira as the Secretary of the Tax Appeals Tribunal. In...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Ruto signs Kenya Kwanza’s Women Charter

Deputy President William Ruto signed a Women Charter outlining his policy interventions should he form the next government during a forum at the Nyayo...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Prisons boss Warioba stresses need for inmates’ re-integration program

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The Kenya Prisons Service has emphasised the need to provide a conducive environment for inmates to be re-integrated back...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We’ve repositioned NYS to effectively contribute to nation-building: President Kenyatta

The President noted that since 2013 more than 114,568 servicemen and women have been involved in programmes of national interest with positive impacts on the...

21 hours ago