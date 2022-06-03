Angry mob kills 18-year-old who murdered a 6-year-old girl he raped

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 — An angry mob has murdered a man in Kakamega after exhuming the body of a six-year-old girl he is accused of raping and killing.

Police on Thursday the victim, a Grade I pupil at Chebuyusi Muslim Primary School went missing on Wednesday.

The suspected killer, who was murdered Thursday, is said to have buried the victim in a maize farm after committing the heinous act.

“At 1015 hrs, Geoffrey Mikaili aged 18 years was murdered by angry mob after exhuming the body of 6 years old girl Joy a grade one pupil at Chebuyusi Muslim primary school,” read a police report in part.

Police rushed to the scene after they were informed of the incident.

They later took the bodies to Kakamega County General Hospital Morgue.