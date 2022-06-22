Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

All degrees in the country should be verified – Magoha

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is now calling for the inspection of degree academic qualifications for all Kenyans following complaints of fake degree certificates.

Magoha who was speaking during a school inspection tour in Migori stated that should he be given the mandate, he would ensure that matter is looked into to avert shortcuts in gaining academic qualifications.

“What’s is the problem, in fact I don’t have powers but if I had the powers, I would say that because of all this noise everybody’s degree should now be checked,” he said.

“So that we check if there is a problem because it is becoming a big issue. You can’t have a degree in six months or two years. The minimum is prescribed according to hours and units,” Magoha said.

The Education Boss further pointed out that the verification of academic qualifications should not be politicised arguing that is not a matter to be decided by the courts.

Magoha asserted that the issue of academic credentials verification should be only done by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

“This noise you are hearing is political and not professional at all. It is important to allow CUE to do its work. Unfortunately, when it comes to IEBC and they say you can’t go, then it becomes an issue. Remove politics from it “he said.

His statement comes in the midst of a tussle between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja and CUE over the authenticity of his academic qualifications.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Magoha assured that the government is looking into the preparedness of private schools to roll out the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) education in junior secondary school.

He maintained that there is no crisis in terms of transition to junior secondary school due to lack of infrastructure.

“There is so much toxic opinion, we are serving our children without prejudice. We shall continue to look at private schools and encourage them,” he said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Rights Commission, lobbies sue IEBC over decision to drop manual voter register

KHRC argues the decision threatens to lock out many eligible voters in the exercise should the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) fail.

6 mins ago

August Elections

I refused to aid City Hall cartel mafia as Deputy Governor – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has defended his move to resign as Nairobi deputy...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Sakaja sues CUE Chair Nyaigoti over degree fiasco, wants him arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has filed contempt proceedings against the chairman of Commission for University Education Chacha Nyaigoti. Sakaja...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Commuters stranded as NMS begins Green Park test run

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – The test run of the Green Park terminus on Wednesday was marred with confusion as some commuters were left...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KenHA begins re-erecting speed bumps at Gachororo and Highpoint in Juja

KenHA removed bumps and sealed off the area with grills and barbed wire. Some of the residents have been reportedly jumping over the barriers...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Murathe endorses Wajackoyah’s Marijuana agenda,urges Raila to consider it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe has thrown his support behind the Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah weed...

3 hours ago

August Elections

CUE withdraws letter revoking recognition of Sakaja’s degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22-The Commission for University Education (CUE) has withdrawn its letter revoking the recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree. The Commission...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Wiper to challenge IEBC decision revoking Sonko candidature for Mombasa Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – The Wiper Party is mulling going to court to challenge the ruling by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

3 hours ago