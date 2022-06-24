Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Crime scene tape/FILE

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Al-Shabaab stop Mandera bus and preach after search for non-locals bear no fruit

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 24 – An unknown number of heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants stopped a Mandera-bound passenger bus belonging to Mukaram company on Thursday night at Mandera’s Kutulo sub-county before preaching to passengers.

According to police, the suspected militants ordered all passengers to get out of the bus and searched for non-locals for more than two hours.

 “The bus was heading to Mandera from Nairobi. They also stopped a taxi from Kotulo heading to Elwak and a motorbike coming from Borehole 11 to Dimu village,” read a police report seen by Capital FM news.

Police stated that after thoroughly searching for non-locals in vain, the suspected militants gave along speech in Somali language which most of the passengers didn’t comprehend. 

“While some were searching for the passengers, few others were seen in nearby bushes along the main B9 road. No one onboard was hurt as there were no non locals on board,” police said.

All security personnel manning roadblocks have been directed not to allow any non-local to travel along the B9 road between Kotulo and Elwak Towns. 

“In addition, security personnel from Duse GSU Camp have responded to the incident and they are currently conducting clearance patrols jointly with NPRs in the area,” they added.

This is not the first time that the Al-Qaeda linked militant group have targeted non-locals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a similar modus operandi, the Shabaab militants ambushed a Mandera-bound bus between Kutulo and Wargadud area in Wajir County leaving at least eight people dead.

During the 2020 incident, the militants stopped the bus and separated the locals from non-local passengers before releasing the bus and executing the victims.

Teachers and security agencies operating in the region have borne the brunt of attacks from the Somali-based militant group.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

French Connection: Kenya Healthcare Federation pursuing bilateral relations with French healthcare counterparts

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – The Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) and the French Healthcare Federation (FHF) are set to seal a collaboration agreement to...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Media Coverage in Aug Polls compared to 2017 has improved – MCK

ELDORET, Kenya, Jun 24 – Media coverage of Kenya’s 2022 General Election campaign has improved compared to the coverage in the run up to...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya formalizes diplomatic relations with more Caribbean States

Amb. Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, who is leading the Kenyan delegation to the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) taking place in...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CAK deactivates over 120,000 sim cards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK says over 124,000 SIM cards have been deactivated in efforts to curb illegally...

5 hours ago

EDUCATION

Magoha dismisses ‘media noise’ on capitation, says schools adequately funded

The CS spoke on Wednesday at Ogande Girls High School Homa Bay County during an inspection of Dr. Ida Odinga Library which is under...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Azimio-One Kenya coalition to hold second council meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Council Chairperson and President, Uhuru Kenyatta has convened a second council meeting to...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta In Kigali For Commonwealth Meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday evening to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). On...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mwaure wants EACC, KRA, IG to probe source of Azimio, Kenya kwanza campaign funds

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23 – Agano Party presidential flag bearer David Waihiga Mwaure now wants the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption...

21 hours ago