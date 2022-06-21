Agano Presidential candidate Mwaure writes to IG to be given more security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Agano Party Presidential candidate David Mwaure has written to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai requesting for more security personnel during his campaigns.

In a letter addressed to the National Police Service, Mwaure and his running mate Ruth Mucheru said they want their security enhanced “because of their strategy to fight corruption.”

The duo questioned why other candidates had not been assigned armed security, police cars, escort cars, and helicopters and if tax payer’s money is being used to fund the security provided.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso had last week told Capital FM News that each of the four presidential candidates got at least ten armed police officers to ensure their safety ahead of the August polls.

The team will be headed by an officer of the rank of an inspector, who will be required to always liaise with commanders of any place they will be visiting for ease of security.