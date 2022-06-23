Connect with us

Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Agano presidential candidate accuses Mutyambai of denying him chase cars, bodyguards

He singled out Raila Odinga and William Ruto as beneficiaries of State support while accusing the IG of “sitting on the security meant for me.”
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 — Agano Party presidential flag bearer David Waihiga Mwaure has called out the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai for what he has termed as unfair allocation of security detail despite being one of the presidential contenders.

Mwaure said Friday that despite writing to the IG requesting enhanced security, he is yet to be assigned adequate security like other presidential candidates.

He singled out Raila Odinga and William Ruto as beneficiaries of State support while accusing the IG of “sitting on the security meant for me.”

“Two days ago, and as a Presidential Candidate, I called on the Inspector General to ensure I have full security, like the others specifically- the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio leaders. According to my enquiries I have found out as provided for in law and approved in budget, that, there are cars, escorts, bodyguards I am entitled to, but the Office of Inspector General is sitting on them (INAKALIA) and either making money out of them or they have given them to those who are state projects or can pay them,”  Mwaure said.

Mwaure went forward to say he is not asking for preferential treatment but for what he is entitled to as a presidential candidate.

“I also want the two bodyguards I have to be getting at least one day off per week. For about three weeks they have not had a day off,” he said.

He warned that failure by the IG to expand his security detail will force him to proceed to court to compel him to do so.

The Agano Presidential aspirant urged Kenyans to forward any complaints about the government abusing their rights to his office with a promise to “call them(government) out direct.”

Mwaure promised to “deal with impunity completely” once he takes office after the August 9 polls.

In an earlier Interview with Capital News, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said there was no provision on minimum requirement for the security of each presidential candidate noting that every candidate is assigned security based on their needs and the level risk as assessed by the police service.

“They (candidates) are supposed to reach out to the Inspector General of Police who will make an assessment and see how much he will provide for them,” Shioso told Capital News.

