Accounts of Treasury Employee earning Sh50,000 but containing Sh18mn frozen

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – The accounts of a Treasury employee who was earning Sh50,000 but containing Sh18 million have been frozen over allegations of embezzlement after a probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

According to the anti-graft agency, Tracy Njoki is facing allegations of embezzlement of public funds, and abuse of office through receiving extraneous and facilitation allowances.

EACC obtained the Court order to freeze the money in her various accounts at the I&M and Cooperative Banks, pending the conclusion of investigations.

According to EACC investigations, between February 2020 and May 2022, Njoki received a total of Sh37 million as imprests, facilitation and extraneous allowance.

Further probe revealed that that between February 2020 and March 2022, she received Sh24,119,926 of allowance in her Cooperative bank account.

“The Respondent receives her salary through A/c No. 01116124598700 Co-operative Bank (K) Limited. Besides the salary amount, the Respondent has inexplicably received numerous large sums of money between February 2020 to March 2022, amounting to Sh24,119,926,” an affidavit by EACC indicated.

The body also established that Njoki earned an average monthly salary of Sh50,954.53 between March 2020 and May 2022 which amounted to approximately Sh1.4 million during the period under investigation.

“It was established that the source of the sum of Sh36,018,978/- is from the Respondent’s employer, the National Treasury and Planning disguised as extraneous and facilitation allowances.”

Njoki has been an employee at the Treasury since January 2020, prior to which she worked at the Ministry of Trade, State Department of Cooperatives in 2018.