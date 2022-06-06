Abdullahi cleared to run for Wajir Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant Siyad Abdullahi is all set to compete with his political rivals for the seat after being cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The American Healthcare entrepreneur was cleared alongside his running mate Ahmed Hefow when he appeared clearance.

The duo stated they will now engage full gear in a rigorous campaign across the county in a bid to popularize their bid of clinching the most coveted seat in the county.

“I’m ready to give Wajir County a fresh start and this will be pegged on good policies for development and support programmes. All is not lost. Let’s give it a go again and save our beloved county,” Abdullahi said.

He lamented that the residents of Wajir have for the last nine years been treated to political gimmicks that have derailed the spur of growth in the county.

Abdullahi said that the political wrangles that have ensued through impeachments and court battles have wasted the time for development.

“Wajir has been disenfranchised for long but time has come for a solution to be found. We are clocking ten years of devolution but with nothing to show because we have been fighting each other over nothing. Wajir has been failed by its own people,” he said.

The Wiper gubernatorial aspirant seeks to edge his political competitors through hinging his political pledges on economically and socially transforming the county.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Having worked as a healthcare entrepreneur and public health expert for 20 years in the United States he believes he is best suited to bring transformation to the most critical sectors including health.

“I want to give an assurance that I will rebuild our ailing public health sector as well as ensure that there is safe drinking water from all corners of the county,” Abdullahi said.

Despite Abdullahi’s gubernatorial bid having been endorsed by the Matan community, he urged the electorate not to be blinded by clan politics.

The Wajir gubernatorial hopeful to vote for individuals based on their manifesto and track records.

He will face ex-governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who is seeking a comeback on Raila Odinga’s ODM, Dr Hassan Mohamed, who is the flagbearer of the Fai community and will be trying his luck on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

Others are Mohamed Elmi (UPIA), Senator Abdullahi Ali (UDM), Ugas Sheikh Mohamed of PNU, and incumbent Governor Abdi and his deputy.