Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

9 suspects arrested over robbery with violence incidences in five counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Police have arrested nine suspects who were part of a ring responsible for robberies in five counties.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects are linked to a spate of robbery with violence incidents across parts of the country between May 18 to 27 this year.

“The thugs were cornered within Kamae and Lineka areas of Kasarani following a stealth operation mounted by Detectives based at DCI Nairobi area,” the DCI stated.

The investigative agency further indicated that “detectives took up the case after a series of robberies committed in a similar modus operandi, were reported in different police stations staggered across 5 counties in a span of less than two weeks.”

He DCI stated that using crime reports from Nyeri, Laikipia, Kirinyaga, Embu and Nakuru counties, the detectives backed up by crime analysts based at the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, unearthed the elaborate criminal network operating from Kasarani, in the capital city.

“A raid was subsequently conducted leading to the arrest of Henry Mburugu, Dennis Mwai, Stephen Ngaruiya, Joe Njeru and Kennedy Mawira.” It said.

Also arrested were four women, Jecinta Wambui, Jackline Nyaguthie Njeri, Purity Wanjiru and Elizabeth Wanjiku.

They were arraigned before Milimani Law Courts to answer to charges of robbery with violence.

