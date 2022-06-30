Connect with us

82 suspects arrested in Mombasa for taking illegal oaths. /COURTESY

August Elections

82 people arrested for illegal oath-taking in Mombasa charged

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 30 – Some 82 people who were arrested on Wednesday in Mtwapa area on suspicion of planning to commit an offense were on Thursday arraigned before the Shanzu Magistrate Court.

The group, which consisted of 77 men and five women (all elderly), was found armed with 41 pangas, knives, and strange paraphernalia that were being used for administering illegal oaths.

They were charged with preparation for warlike acts against the people of Kenya before Shanzu Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda.

Other charges were unlawful assembly and preparation to commit a felony.

They however denied all the charges.

According to court documents, the group was found in the house of Jefwa Bakari’s within Golden Key Area in Mtwapa at around 2:30 pm.

The police had been tipped-off by the members of the public.

On Thursday, the Prosecution counsel Peris Ogega asked the court to deny the group bond terms over allegations that they could be dangerous.

Ogega said the police needed at least14 more days to finish their investigations.

She said the main culprits were also on the run.

The Defence Counsel Boaz Adalla said the court should not allow the police to continue holding the suspects, majority of whom are elderly persons.

He said it goes against the public health guidelines to hold such large group in enclosed areas when the Covid-19 is still around.

 “It goes against the health guidelines. To ask for two weeks to hold the accused persons is also unjustified,” he said.

He said it is also an election time and that is why the group was congregating.

“There is nothing wrong with congregating,” he said.

Adalla asked for lenient bond terms for the suspects.

Shikanda released the suspects on Sh200, 000 bond with similar amount of surety or an alternative Sh80, 000 cash bail each.

The matter is coming up on July 14.

