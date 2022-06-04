Connect with us

Ongata Rongai home Break-in captured on CCTV. /SCREEN GRAB

4 Suspects arrested over Ongata Rongai Home break-in

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – The National Police Service (NPS) now says four suspects have been arrested in connection with the Ongata Rongai home break-in that was captured on CCTV.

According to police spokesman Bruno Shioso, the suspects are currently helping the police with investigations.

Shioso stated that “in the course of the investigation, detectives recovered one pistol, make Browning, some cash proceeds of the robbery and items of clothing worn by the robbers on that fateful night.”

He indicated that the dragnet is being widened to arrest more suspects who are on the run.

“The Inspector General has instructed a crackdown within the areas and environs of Ongata Rongai targeting organized criminal gangs terrorizing and robbing law-abiding citizens,” he stated.

He further urged the public to cooperate with the police and share valuable information through available hotlines.

The AK47 rifle-wielding gang was captured on CCTV as they attacked the woman who was driving into her residence.

They then stole money from her which they later withdrew from an agent within Mwiki.

In the 2:00 am incident video that has since gone viral on social media, two of the thugs are seen wielding pistols, another an AK-47, and the other a machete that he used to break the window of the car the lady was in.

The thugs were also seen taking her to the house where they ransacked for valuables.

In another video, one of the thugs is seen disconnecting a sound bar speaker as another walks out of another room.

