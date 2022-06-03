Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC chairman Chebukati during a press briefing on the voters register, June 20, 2022. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

3 IEBC officials to be arrested over illegal voter transfer

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – Three Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials are currently being investigated after they were accused of aiding abnormal voters transfer in ten counties.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that an audit into the voters register had revealed that three officers were involved in illegal transfer of voters by transferring undisclosed number of voters to different polling stations without their consent.

The suspects are expected to be arrested and charged before the end of this week.

“We have our suspects; some three officers. We are finalizing investigations and they will be apprehended and will face the law especially in those areas the CEO has mentioned,” said the chairman.

Nairobi, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa and Nyeri were among the counties affected by the illegal transfers.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Marjan revealed that during the verification period  most affected voters  had reversed the transfers by the time the final audit report was delivered by KPMG .

“Some of them complained in the media especially when they went and verified for themselves. Inspection of the register continues and they can check through SMS and web portal. I cannot provide the information on the number of voters involved but will do so later,” he said.

The audit report conducted by KPMG showed that over 1.1 million illegal entries in the register.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Over 246,465  were dead voters  who have since been removed while 481,711 voters  has duplicate records, 226,143  were registered with IDs that did not validly belong to them and 164,269 with invalid documents.

Marjan said  that investigations into some of the entries, including those who registered with different identification documents has commenced.

 “Individuals who have registered more than once using an ID and a passport are crooks. How would you register with a national ID and again register with a passport but it is possible some might have forgotten because the majority of them have come all the way from 2012,” said Marjan

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja says he is cooperating with DCI on degree probe

Nairobi, Kenya, June 21 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says he is cooperating with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as he seeks to...

2 hours ago

County News

Marsabit facing shutdown after depleting reserves, CoG cautions

The Governors' Council demanded an urgent disbursement of an outstanding Sh1.9 billion, a sum owed to the County by the National Treasury for the...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Sonko to appeal IEBC tribunal’s decision to throw out bid for Mombasa Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is expected back in court Tuesday to appeal the decision of the Independent...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nairobi youth rally behind Igathe in City Hall race

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Nairobi Governor Candidate Polycarp Igathe has received a major boost in his quest to...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati assures there is adequate security for all IEBC staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured that adequate security will be provided for all...

15 hours ago

Kenya

East Africa leaders meet on DR Congo conflict

Nairobi (AFP), Jun 20 – East African leaders met in Kenya on Monday to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Commission for University Education urges Sakaja to honour summons

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – The Commission for University Education (CUE) has urged Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja to honor its invitation to appear...

16 hours ago

August Elections

22.1mn voters to participate in Aug polls – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says 22,120,458 voters have been registered to vote in the August General...

17 hours ago