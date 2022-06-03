3 Dispute Resolution panels to hear pre-election disputes – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Saturday constituted three panels to hear 262 disputes that emanated from the just concluded registration exercise of candidates seeking various elective seats in the August polls.

Chebukati noted that the three Dispute Resolution Committees will be overseen by a Presiding Chairperson who will have a team of members and Secretaries.

“The Commission in readiness for the election shared statutory qualifications and requirements for aspirants who intended to vie for any elective seat however like every process anyone who is aggrieved is allowed to challenge the decisions made by the returning officers,” Chebukati said when he launched the Committees at the Milimani Law Courts.

Notable aspirants who are expected to present themselves before the Dispute Committees are presidential hopefuls Jimi Wanjigi of Safina Party, Ekuru Aukot of Thirdway Alliance and independent presidential aspirant James Kamua who were locked out from the race after they failed to meet the Commission minimum requirements.

The trio has accused Chebukati of being bias when he locked them out from the presidential race.

“As you are aware some of the complaints target me hence I will not be chairing any of the committees,” Chebukati said.

The Commission cleared four candidates to contest for presidency namely: David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party), Professor George Wajackoyah (Roots Party), Raila Odinga (Azimio Coalition Political Party) and William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance-UDA).

Chebukati however, challenged the Committees to be fair during the hearing and evaluate all the facts before rendering their judgments.

“As the committee commences the hearing today, I just want to remind them that this is an election process subject to scrutiny and I urge the committee members to adhere to the principles of natural justice. Let everybody be heard and also strict adherence to the Constitution and the law while handling the complaints before you,” he said.

The Committees which will hear the disputes until June 20, 2022 will have 48 hours to render their verdict upon the conclusion of the hearing of respective disputes.

Aspirants who will be dissatisfied with the decision of the committee have been advised to seek other remedies that include moving to the High Court.

After hearing the complaints, the committee is expected to make determinations within two weeks paving way for the Commission to prepare ballot papers an exercise slated to take place at the end of June.