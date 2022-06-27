27 suspects behind Nakuru attacks arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – A special squad has been posted to Nakuru to pursue a gang behind a series of attacks that have been experienced in the area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), so far 27 suspects have been arrested in connection with the spate of armed robberies that have been reported in the city in the last few days.

“Crude weapons including machetes, clubs, swords, metal rods and pieces of wood were recovered from the thugs, who have left Nakuru residents living in fear of being attacked,” the DCI stated.

The agency pointed out that “Also recovered were assorted SIM cards and identification documents belonging to victims of robbery incidents.

The rest of the suspects were arrested in a separate operation conducted are aged between 20 and 30.”

Detectives have in the meantime warned the remaining thugs to surrender.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, Maalim Mohamed, vowed to hunt down marauding criminals who have been killing people in Nakuru Town East and Bahati sub-counties after a spate of shocking murders.

Mohamed gave the undertaking on Sunday after yet another incident where a woman was robbed and raped.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This adding to six other documented cases were rape victims were burnt by a criminal gang that has been sneaking into residents’ houses.

In the latest incident reported at Nakuru’s Workers Estate on Friday, a gangster entered a home at 10am, killed Diana Tasha Opicho, a 25-year-old woman, and stole household goods.

Residents said the body was found wrapped in a mattress apparently ready for burning.

“It looks like the gangsters were startled by Diana’s relatives before they could torch the body,” said Brian Kimiru.

He said this has become a trend as four other women had been murdered in the area in the past one and a half weeks.