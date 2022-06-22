Connect with us

IEBC chairman Chebukati during a press briefing on the voters register, June 20, 2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

22.1mn voters to participate in Aug polls – Chebukati

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says 22,120,458 voters have been registered to vote in the August.

The Commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati made the announcement following the completion of the Voters Register audit by KPMG.

Speaking during a press conference, Chebukati stated that 46,232 polling stations will be used during the elections.  

Chebukati stated that female voters are still under registered after they accounted for 49.12 percent of those cleared to vote while male voters stand at 50.88percent respectively.

He further revealed that 246,265 deceased voters were removed from the register.

The audit reveals that 0.05 percent of the registered voters are living in the diaspora.

