Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Jumwa is seeking to be the governor of Kilifi County on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

2 voters in court to challenge Jumwa’s suitability to run for Kilifi Governor

The petitioners, Rajab Menza and Daniel Chengo are residents and registered voters in Bamba, Kilifi County.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun21 — Two voters from Kilifi County have moved to the High Court in Mombasa to petition the validity of Aisha Jumwa’s academic qualifications.

Jumwa is seeking to be the governor of Kilifi County on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket. 

The petitioners, Rajab Menza and Daniel Chengo are residents and registered voters in Bamba, Kilifi County.

The duo is pursuing a judicial review challenging the decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear Jumwa as a gubernatorial candidate, ahead of the forthcoming elections, despite the aspirant allegedly lacking a university degree.

The two petitioners, who are being represented by Counsel Derrick Odhiambo, said they opted to go for the judicial review rather than to the IEBC elections dispute tribunal, saying the electoral body had no capacity to grant them justice.

They want to stop the Malindi Constituency MP from being gazetted to be on the ballot paper in the August 9 polls. 

“We opted to file for a judicial review because we doubted if the IEBC disputes tribunal would give us justice. The tribunal admitted Sunday that they have no authority and rights to investigate an aspirant’s academic papers,” said Menza. 

In a sworn affidavit under certificate of urgency, they questioned the clearance of Jumwa alleging she lacks a university degree.

“We want the court to determine the truth with regards to Aisha Jumwa’s academic qualifications now that she is vying for the gubernatorial seat in Kilifi County. We want to be led by an educated and ethical person,” Menza said. 

The duo argued that according to documents in their possession, Jumwa is a former school dropout leaving them with more questions than answers as to how she allegedly obtained a university degree.

They rebutted claims they have a personal vendetta against her pointing out that their concern is whether her documents were genuine and authentic or not.

“I have no personal grudge against her because I am not a politician. I’m a businessman and I have no interest in politics. However, I would like to see the truth and justice prevail otherwise we will be discouraging our children from studying,” Menza said. 

The two said they took time to ascertain their claims, hence their relatively late petition. 

After their investigations, they said, they had verified that the outspoken MP has no university degree, which is a requirement for all gubernatorial candidates in Kenya.

The court is expected to issue directions on the case Tuesday. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

3 IEBC officials to be arrested over illegal voter transfer

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – Three Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials are currently being investigated after they were accused of aiding abnormal...

11 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja says he is cooperating with DCI on degree probe

Nairobi, Kenya, June 21 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says he is cooperating with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as he seeks to...

2 hours ago

County News

Marsabit facing shutdown after depleting reserves, CoG cautions

The Governors' Council demanded an urgent disbursement of an outstanding Sh1.9 billion, a sum owed to the County by the National Treasury for the...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Sonko to appeal IEBC tribunal’s decision to throw out bid for Mombasa Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is expected back in court Tuesday to appeal the decision of the Independent...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nairobi youth rally behind Igathe in City Hall race

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Nairobi Governor Candidate Polycarp Igathe has received a major boost in his quest to...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati assures there is adequate security for all IEBC staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured that adequate security will be provided for all...

15 hours ago

Kenya

East Africa leaders meet on DR Congo conflict

Nairobi (AFP), Jun 20 – East African leaders met in Kenya on Monday to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Commission for University Education urges Sakaja to honour summons

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – The Commission for University Education (CUE) has urged Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja to honor its invitation to appear...

16 hours ago