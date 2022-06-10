Connect with us

10 Police recruits were arrested on Jun 16, 2022 for forging academic documents. /DCI

Kenya

10 Police Recruits who forged academic credentials arrested in Kiganjo

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16 – Ten Police recruits accused of using fake academic documents to be enlisted as Constables in the National Police Service (NPS) have been arrested while undergoing training and their courses terminated at the Kiganjo Campus.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Thursday that the suspects were discovered after the institution conducted due diligence on the authenticity of the recruits’ academic documents which revealed that some of them had forged their documents.

“A report forwarded to the college by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) declared their Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education documents presented by the recruits as forged. Investigations into their forged certificates indicated that some subject grades and mean grades had been deliberately altered to match the needed minimum requirements for joining the service,” said the DCI.

The agency identified the suspects as Mochama Opiyo Clive, Muithi John Kitavi, Natembea M. Kelvin, Nyapola Felix Angatia, Mwaulid Galgalo Bide, Gobra Grindguest, Ndambuki Irene Nzisa, Felix Kipkoech Langat, Kabatha Paul Kimani and John Crispus Amisi noting that they were apprehended Wednesday evening by officers at the Kiganjo based campus.

The agency noted that the fake documents were confiscated and kept in safe custody as exhibits, to be used as evidence against them in court following their arrest.

The George Kinoti-led agency stated that the suspects are currently being held at the Kiganjo police station pending arraignment for forgery and other relevant charges.

“The ten are among 5,000 police constables who were recruited in March this year, as part of government’s efforts to increase the ratio of Police to civilians in order to improve service delivery to Kenyans,” said the agency.

Their arrest comes in the wake of increased reports of forgery of academic documents among some political leaders as the country prepares for the August 9 polls.

