Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MILIMANI LAW COURTS /FILE

Kenya

Zambian charged with falsely obtaining Sh170mn in fake gold deal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – A Zambian national has been charged with falsely obtaining Sh170 million from a businessman by pretending he was in a position to supply him with 500kg of gold.

Bupe Chipando was arraigned before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Wendy Muchemi where he denied the charges and was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail plus one contact person.

He is said to have defrauded Bernhard Ten Brinke on diverse dates between 18th September 2020 and 21st January 2021.

The offense is said to have been committed within Nairobi County.

The court directed the matter to be mentioned on June 3 for purposes of consolidating with a similar matter pending before court.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila a man of courage, conviction for making me running mate – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Azimio Coalition Presidential running mate Martha Karua has defended the move by Raila Odinga to appoint her as his deputy...

15 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We must compel IEBC to detail its poll readiness: Karua

In a consultative meeting with civil societies, Karua warned that the country might find itself in the same pitfall in 2017 where presidential elections...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Health survey reveals alarming surge in teen pregnancies, increased risks

The current data from Kenya data and health survey 2021 shows that teen pregnancy is at alarming stages especially in Kiambu, meaning a higher number of...

1 hour ago

County News

Police discover 2 bodies dumped into an abandoned car stolen in Lucky Summer

Police said that the victims’ bodies were recovered from a vehicle which had reportedly been stolen from the owner on Saturday.

3 hours ago

crime

Five suspects arrested for Kidnapping man, demanding ransom

Nairobi, Kenya, May 27- Nairobi-based detectives have apprehended five suspects among them three women for kidnapping a man and demanding a ransom to set...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lenaola to chair bar-bench forum on revised Supreme Court rules on June 2

Chief Justice Martha Koome mandated Lenaola to lead the talks following a courtesy visit by LSK President Eric Theuri.

20 hours ago

County News

Nyanza IDPs plead for Sh4bn compensation from government

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security in Kisumu, the IDPs claimed they were yet to receive any compensation...

21 hours ago

County News

Nyandarua to grow 10mn trees on unutilized farmlands

The county also proposes stringent by laws to protect the forest covers against uncontrolled harvesting for more sustainable wood products while cushioning against food...

23 hours ago