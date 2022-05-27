Zambian charged with falsely obtaining Sh170mn in fake gold deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – A Zambian national has been charged with falsely obtaining Sh170 million from a businessman by pretending he was in a position to supply him with 500kg of gold.

Bupe Chipando was arraigned before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Wendy Muchemi where he denied the charges and was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail plus one contact person.

He is said to have defrauded Bernhard Ten Brinke on diverse dates between 18th September 2020 and 21st January 2021.

The offense is said to have been committed within Nairobi County.

The court directed the matter to be mentioned on June 3 for purposes of consolidating with a similar matter pending before court.