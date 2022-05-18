You are in a losing race, come back to Azimio, Ngilu tells Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has asked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to retract his conditions and join hands with Raila Odinga in the Azimio Alliance.

Ngilu while lauding the Odinga and Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua presidential ticket told Musyoka it is the best ticket for the people of Ukambani and urged him not to go it alone.

“The truth is that if Kalonzo decides to go it alone and vie for presidency, the votes he will get are aimed at spoiling the votes in Ukambani as he will not get votes enough to win the presidency. We urge him to come back to the Azimio coalition,” Ngilu said.

On Monday, Musyoka ditched Azimio coalition and went ahead to unveil his running mate Andrew Sinkuli for the August 9 presidential election.

This is after it became apparent that the ODM leader had settled on Karua as his running mate.

Key allies in Musyoka’s camp claimed that the move by Azimio to reserve him the chief minister slot instead in the event they win the polls was not genuine.

Ngilu however opined that the slot issued to Musyoka was well in line adding that it was not about him but the welfare of the Ukambani people.

The NARC Leader stated that in the event that Musyoka will remain stubborn and not rejoin the Azimio the community has leaders who are up to task to fill the post.

“As the Kamba community, we say that we deserve the seat. Raila was not giving to an individual but the people of Ukambani because we want a seat at the table because we want to know what is in store for the people of Ukambani,” she said.

Ngilu castigated Musyoka for pulling strings underneath by giving conditions that herself Makueni Kivutha Kibwana and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua be edged out of the high table discussions in the mega movement for him to join the coalition.

“Azimio la Umoja means bringing everybody together,which leader can say that certain people should be removed from Azimio?”she posed.

Even after unveiling his running mate for the presidential election, the Wiper Leader could abort his exit from the Azimio coalition if last minute talks will bear fruits.

According to his allies, Musyoka who took off on Monday is said to have demanded the inclusion of the portfolio offered in the coalition agreement to guarantee that the said office will be reserved for him.

They argue that there is no constitutional provision that provides for the docket of chief minister and even then the promise has not been documented in the Azimio Coalition agreement deposited at the Registrar of Political Parties.

“The promise they gave us is not in the constitution. In fact, the much they can do is to give him (Kalonzo) a cabinet minister docket then add additional duties to his docket,” Machakos MP Dan Maanzo, a close confidant of Kalonzo, told Capital News on Wednesday.

“They knew that what Kalonzo wanted is to give him the running mate slot but they went ahead and gave it out to Karua yet Kalonzo has the votes,” he lamented.