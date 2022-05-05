World Press Freedom Day! How free is the media today

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Kenya joined the world in marking the Press Freedom Day Thursday, amid increased attacks and related challenges on journalists, particularly during this election period.

In recent weeks, several journalists have been attacked and their equipment vandalised, while others have received threats directly related to their work, raising fears on the safety of media practitioners.

Such attacks are always on the increase during the election period when various political factions compete for media space and end up accusing the media or sections of it of bias coverage.

So as the media marks World Press Freedom Day, stakeholders will be reviewing measures to protect journalists as well as enlighten the public on the role of the media.

With the theme “Journalism Under Digital Siege”, stakeholders will also seek to analyse the gains made in the digital era and associated challenges, which include Fake News.

Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo will on Thursday hold an Annual Media Summit whose theme will focus on how technological advancements have impacted access to information and privacy.

The summit will bring together policymakers, award-winning journalists, media representatives, NGOs, legal experts among others to explore concrete solutions to current and emerging challenges to press freedom.