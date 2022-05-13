Work suspended in UAE for 3 days after president’s death

Abu Dhabi (AFP), May 13 – The United Arab Emirates has suspended work in the public and private sector for three days following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has also announced 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast from Friday following the death of the president who died at 73 after battling illness for several years.
“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE and the Islamic world… on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday, May 13,” the official WAM news agency said.
Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE’s second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi, the federation’s richest emirate.
He has rarely been seen in public since 2014, when he had surgery following a stroke, although he has continued to issue rulings.
His brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, has been seen as the UAE’s de facto ruler in recent years.