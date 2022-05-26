Connect with us

KDF will hold a Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens. /COURTESY

Wilson Airport to be temporarily closed Saturday due to KDF Museum Air Show Festival

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The Wilson Airport will be closed temporarily on Saturday due to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show Festival.

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the closure will be between 7.00am to 2.00pm and will affect flights to and from the airport.

“Passengers scheduled to travel on Saturday through Wilson Airport are advised to check with their respective airlines for flight status updates,” the KCAA stated on its twitter account.

According to a statement released by KDF, the Air Show, led by Kenya Air Force, will boast displays of both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities aimed at engaging and entertaining the public.

“You are all invited to witness this spectacular show of scintillating aerobatics by Kenya Air Force jets and extreme maneuvers by a variety of helicopters in their inventory,” KDF said.

The Kenya Wildlife Services will also display anti-poaching drills during the exercise.

Other participants will include Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Farmland Aviation firefighting display, and aerobatics by Mark Hensman from South Africa among others.

