Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (left) and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (right).

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why Ruto failed to unveil his running mate Saturday

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – Deputy President William Ruto is now set to unveil his running mate today, after failing to do so yesterday, following a political stand-off in his party.

Ruto, whose party, the United Democratic Movement (UDA) was set to unveil its running mate Saturday, ended holding a crisis meeting with his top strategists until midnight, with journalists waiting outside at his Karen official residence.

He had been expected to make the announcement at 11am, but it was later changed to 1pm, 3pm. But it did not happen.

Sources indicate that Ruto was all set to name Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as his running mate until Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua insisted it must be him.

“The two were then called to a meeting by the party leader and a few of his top advisors and they could not agree,” a source said, “that is when they were asked to leave so as to let the team deliberate on the matter.”

This deliberation went into midnight.

“Kenya Kwanza news conference coming up shortly,” UDA’s Spokesman Hussein Mohammed tweeted at midnight when he told journalists that the big announcement will now be made on Sunday at 11 am.

In Mt Kenya, supporters of Gachagua in Mathira held demonstrations in town insisting that he must be named to deputise Ruto in the presidential election set for August 9.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We know the game plan they are playing, we know some leaders from Kiambu don’t like Gachagua and that is why they are influencing Ruto to change to Kindiki and we will not allow that,” a local leader could be heard saying after leading youths out of a hotel where they had been camping waiting for the announcement.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga is also set to name his running mate today during a rally at the historic Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi.

Raila received three names from a panel of eminent persons on Friday, which sources say include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Gachagua or Kindiki, just who will Ruto unveil as his running mate

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Gachagua or Kindiki, just who will Ruto unveil as his running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is expected to unveil his running mate later Saturday, with speculations rife that it could...

17 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to unveil his running mate during Kamukunji rally Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14- Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to unveil his running mate on Sunday, at the historic Kamukunji grounds during...

19 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wa Iria names Alfayo Onyambu as his presidential running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14- USAWA Party presidential candidate Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has nominated Alfayo Onyambu to be his running mate for the August 9...

19 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

All eyes on Raila and Ruto as running mate deadline draws closer

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14-All eyes are on all presidential candidates to name their running mates before the Tuesday deadline. Officials in the campaign secretariat...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto to unveil his running mate today

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is set to unveil his running mate today. Sources in his campaign team say the...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio running mate panel submits 3 names to Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- The eleven-member Selection Panel of eminent persons that was tasked to find a suitable running mate for the Azimio La...

3 days ago

CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING

PHOTOS: President Kenyatta chairs full Cabinet meeting attended by DP Ruto

Here are some of the photos shared from State House when a President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired a full Cabinet meeting attended by his Deputy...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Over 300 Nairobi aspirants want Azimio to resolve nomination disputes before Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Over 300 Nairobi aspirants who were eyeing seats for Members of Parliament and County Assembly, on Wednesday issued the Azimio One...

3 days ago