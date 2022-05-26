Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

Wear a mask and go for covid test if you have flu symptoms – Oguna

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kenyans have been urged to wear masks and to go for COVID-19 tests if they are having any flu symptoms.

According to government spokesman Cyrus Oguna, “If you are sneezing and coughing, please remember to protect others especially when in public spaces.”

Oguna stated that such precautions should be taken especially as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

He indicated that wearing a mask “If you are sneezing and coughing, will protect others especially when in public spaces.”

His sentiments come even as Laboratory technicians called on the government not to lower the gun in regard to mass COVID-19 testing noting that the current data is not accurate.

The Association of Kenya Medical Laboratory Scientific Officer National Chairman Safari Kalu said testing is nowadays being done as a requirement.

Kalu pointed out that the figures being announced by the Ministry of Health only accounts for a smaller population, either those travelling, or prisoners being moved into the prison.

He noted that the reagents will expire if the government fails to roll out mass testing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu during a conference bringing together a number of stakeholders in the laboratory field, Kalu further called upon the government to stock up the laboratories with the state-of-the-art testing machines.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru, Ruto ‘social distance’ at National Prayer Breakfast

During the event traditionally held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, Uhuru and Ruto sat pensively each sharing their own table with two...

10 mins ago

Kenya

Malala withdraws remarks on Police recruitment, issues public apology

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala now says his remarks on Police officers’ recruitment requirements were taken out of context. While...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta, Ruto, Raila to attend National Prayer Breakfast

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday expected to lead Kenyans in the 19th Edition of the National Annual Prayer...

2 hours ago

Kenya

NPS calls out Malala over statement on police qualifications

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The National Police Service has taken exception to remarks by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala that officers need not be...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Rigathi: Our campaign is premised on track record, forget about ‘Yangu Kumi, Yake Kumi’

Speaking during one of the forums organized by Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Uasin Gishu, Gachagua said the extension of the contract will...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Pharmacists call for strict guidelines to prevent misuse of prescription drugs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) now says strict guidelines should be put in place to prevent the misuse...

16 hours ago

County News

Rural farmers turn to vegetable farming to end market dependence as prices soar

Kiziki and neighbouring villages have become a model on how adoption of new farming methods can empower rural populations and promote savings for artisanal...

16 hours ago

CHILD PROTECTION

DCI’s child protection agent feted in New York for fight against pedophiles

Okoth, a certified digital forensic investigator, was awarded for his role in helping bring to justice pedophile suspects.

16 hours ago