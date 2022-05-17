We shall hang corrupt individuals at Uhuru park – Wajackoyah

Nairobi, Kenya, May 17- George Wajackoyah, the Roots party presidential candidate has threatened to reintroduce the death penalty in the country to curb endemic graft if elected to the country’s highest office.

Wajackoyah stated Tuesday during an interview with Capital FM News that all corrupt officials deserve to be hanged as punishment for their crimes, pointing out that their actions have had a negative effect on the lives of Kenyans.

The Presidential candidate said that the move will serve as a lesson to those fleecing Kenyans of public funds.

“We shall hang them after they have been given their legal rights, right to representation. If they are found guilty, we shall hang them. In the first one year we shall hang them in the public especially in City Park or Uhuru Park just as a lesson to thieves,” he said.

He cited countries like China where corrupt individuals are hanged and other countries like Singapore and Japan where those found guilty of stealing public funds receive harsher punishment for their crimes.

Wajackoyah recalled the KEMSA scandal which he said those involved deserve to be severely punished.

He further stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration had totally failed to address graft within the country pointing out that there was a need to account for every coin borrowed by the government.

The roots party presidential flag bearer further castigated President Kenyatta for what he termed as “Indecisiveness” in addressing corruption.

A lawyer by profession, Wajackoyah urged his supporters to come out in large numbers and elect him.

He called on Kenyans to reject the “pimping kind of cabinets” announced by his rivals while referencing the partial naming of Raila Odinga’s cabinet on Monday when he unveiled his running mate.

“Raila appointed the same folks who go on Sunday to church, nothing wrong with that, the same folks who cannot change the mindset of Kenyans. I have not seen anyone who advocates for ‘weed’ being appointed by Raila or Ruto. They have appointed their comrades. That means a lot of Kenyans have no chance,” he stated.

He exuded confidence in beating both Raila and UDA presidential candidate William Ruto.