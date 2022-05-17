Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya's Martha Karua. /FILE

Kenya

We played your song because we love your work, ODM responds to Sauti Sol

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-  The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) has told Kenyan band Sauti Sol that they played their ‘Extravaganza’ song at the running unveiling ceremony because they love their music.

Responding to the band which has threatened to sue Azimio coalition over copyright infringement, ODM said they didn’t have any ill intention adding that it was out of love and appreciation of their work.

“We would like to assure our celebrated musical team@sautisol that we love them & appreciate their music so much.The group has carried our country’s flag so high in international fora and every Kenyan appreciates this. Playing their song yesterday was a show of love for their work,” ODM stated.

Sauti Sol’s management on Monday accused the Azimio coalition of  using their popular tune ‘extravaganza’ while announcing the post of the running mate, without seeking their consent.

During the unveiling ceremony, the song played in the background, in what the band terms as ‘flagrant disregard of our basic and fundamental rights to property and freedom of association’.

Through a statement the management indicated that they will be seeking a legal remedy following the violation.

“Through their action they have taken away the right to own and control what is originally and solely our property and have directly associated us with their campaign without our consent,” it reads.

The band, which comprises Polycarp Otieno, Willis Austin Chimano, Mudigi Savara and Bien-Aime Baraza, further said that they are not aligned to nor associated to Azimio la Umoja campaign or any other political movement and or party.

“We are fully apolitical,” part of the statement reads. 
 

